انفجرت موجة توظيف كبرى عبر منصة «جدارات» الوطنية خلال الأسبوع الحالي، حاملة معها فرصاً ذهبية لآلاف الباحثين عن عمل من المواطنين والمواطنات. وشهدت المنصة طرح 5410 فرص وظيفية جديدة، تم تخصيص 5402 وظيفة منها بالكامل للقطاع الخاص، إلى جانب 8 وظائف نوعية في القطاع شبه الحكومي، في حراك اقتصادي ممتد يعكس قوة الطلب على الكفاءات الوطنية تماشياً مع رؤية السعودية 2030.

المفاجأة الأبرز هذا الأسبوع كانت في خارطة المنافسة بين المناطق، إذ نجحت منطقة مكة المكرمة في خطف الصدارة والإطاحة بالعاصمة الرياض برقم قياسي، ليقتنص القطبان معاً أكثر من ثلثي إجمالي الوظائف المعروضة بالمملكة.

وتربعت منطقة مكة المكرمة على عرش التوظيف هذا الأسبوع باقتناص 2067 وظيفة، مدفوعة بالنمو المتسارع للمشروعات التنموية وسياحة ضيوف الرحمن.

وأبرز التخصصات المطلوبة: الفنادق والضيافة، والسياحة، والمطاعم، والتجزئة والمبيعات، وخدمة العملاء، والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، والأمن والسلامة، والرعاية الصحية.

بينما حلت منطقة الرياض في المركز الثاني بـ 1621 وظيفة في القطاع الخاص، لكنها ظلت الوجهة الأولى والوحيدة للوظائف شبه الحكومية (8 وظائف قيادية وتقنية) عبر جهات كبرى مثل التأمينات الاجتماعية، ومؤسسة حديقة الملك سلمان، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية.

وأبرز التخصصات المطلوبة: الأمن السيبراني، والذكاء الاصطناعي، تقنية المعلومات، وعلوم البيانات، وهندسة البرمجيات، والبنوك والخدمات المالية، وإدارة المشاريع، والاستشارات الإدارية.

وجاءت المنطقة الشرقية في المرتبة الثالثة بـ 724 وظيفة، حيث يقود قطاع الطاقة والصناعة حركة التوظيف هناك.

وأبرز التخصصات المطلوبة: النفط والغاز، والبتروكيماويات، والصناعات التحويلية، والهندسة الميكانيكية والكهربائية، وسلاسل الإمداد، الجودة، والصيانة الصناعية.

كما توزعت بقية الفرص الوظيفية على مختلف مناطق المملكة لتلبي طبيعة النشاط الاقتصادي لكل منطقة على النحو التالي:

  • جازان (278 وظيفة): الموانئ، والخدمات اللوجستية، والصناعة، والزراعة، والأمن الصناعي.
  • المدينة المنورة (165 وظيفة): الضيافة والفنادق، والتعليم، وخدمة الزوار، والرعاية الصحية.
  • نجران (108 وظائف): الصحة، والتعليم، والهندسة، والمقاولات، والمبيعات.
  • القصيم (89 وظيفة): الزراعة، والصناعات الغذائية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتجارة.
  • حائل (87 وظيفة): الزراعة، والتشغيل والصيانة، والتجزئة.
  • تبوك (84 وظيفة): السياحة والضيافة الشاطئية، والهندسة والبناء، وإدارة المشاريع.
  • عسير (67 وظيفة): سياحة المصايف، والتعليم، والصحة، والمقاولات.
  • الباحة (59 وظيفة): التعليم، والصحة، والسياحة، وخدمة العملاء.
  • الحدود الشمالية (36 وظيفة): التعدين، والطاقة، والنقل، والصيانة.
  • الجوف (17 وظيفة): الزراعة الحديثة، والصناعات الغذائية، والخدمات الصحية.

ويخلص المشهد إلى أن سوق العمل السعودي يبعث برسالة واضحة، مفادها بأن الفرص لم تعد حكراً على قطاع واحد أو مدينة بعينها، بل تشهد تنوعاً مرناً يمنح الكفاءات الوطنية خيارات واسعة لبناء مستقبلهم المهني.