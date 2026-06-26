A major hiring wave has erupted through the national platform "Jadarat" this week, bringing golden opportunities for thousands of job seekers among citizens. The platform witnessed the launch of 5,410 new job opportunities, with 5,402 of these fully allocated to the private sector, in addition to 8 specialized jobs in the semi-government sector, reflecting a sustained economic movement that showcases the strong demand for national talents in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The biggest surprise this week was in the competition map between regions, as the Makkah region succeeded in seizing the top spot and dethroning the capital, Riyadh, with a record number, allowing both poles to capture more than two-thirds of the total jobs offered in the Kingdom.

The Makkah region topped the employment chart this week by securing 2,067 jobs, driven by the accelerated growth of development projects and the tourism of the guests of الرحمن.

The most in-demand specialties include: hotels and hospitality, tourism, restaurants, retail and sales, customer service, transportation and logistics, security and safety, and healthcare.

Meanwhile, the Riyadh region ranked second with 1,621 jobs in the private sector, but it remained the primary and only destination for semi-government jobs (8 leadership and technical positions) through major entities such as the Social Insurance, King Salman Park Foundation, and the National Center for Wildlife Development.

The most in-demand specialties include: cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, information technology, data science, software engineering, banking and financial services, project management, and management consulting.

The Eastern region came in third place with 724 jobs, where the energy and industry sector leads the hiring movement there.

The most in-demand specialties include: oil and gas, petrochemicals, manufacturing industries, mechanical and electrical engineering, supply chains, quality, and industrial maintenance.

Additionally, the remaining job opportunities were distributed across various regions of the Kingdom to meet the nature of the economic activity in each area as follows:

Jazan (278 jobs): ports, logistics services, industry, agriculture, and industrial security.

Medina (165 jobs): hospitality and hotels, education, visitor services, and healthcare.

Najran (108 jobs): health, education, engineering, contracting, and sales.

Qassim (89 jobs): agriculture, food industries, logistics services, and trade.

Hail (87 jobs): agriculture, operation and maintenance, and retail.

Tabuk (84 jobs): tourism and beach hospitality, engineering and construction, and project management.

Aseer (67 jobs): summer tourism, education, health, and contracting.

Al-Baha (59 jobs): education, health, tourism, and customer service.

Northern Borders (36 jobs): mining, energy, transportation, and maintenance.

Al-Jouf (17 jobs): modern agriculture, food industries, and health services.

The overall scene concludes that the Saudi labor market sends a clear message, indicating that opportunities are no longer restricted to one sector or a specific city, but rather exhibit a flexible diversity that provides national talents with wide options to build their professional future.