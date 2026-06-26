انفجرت موجة توظيف كبرى عبر منصة «جدارات» الوطنية خلال الأسبوع الحالي، حاملة معها فرصاً ذهبية لآلاف الباحثين عن عمل من المواطنين والمواطنات. وشهدت المنصة طرح 5410 فرص وظيفية جديدة، تم تخصيص 5402 وظيفة منها بالكامل للقطاع الخاص، إلى جانب 8 وظائف نوعية في القطاع شبه الحكومي، في حراك اقتصادي ممتد يعكس قوة الطلب على الكفاءات الوطنية تماشياً مع رؤية السعودية 2030.
المفاجأة الأبرز هذا الأسبوع كانت في خارطة المنافسة بين المناطق، إذ نجحت منطقة مكة المكرمة في خطف الصدارة والإطاحة بالعاصمة الرياض برقم قياسي، ليقتنص القطبان معاً أكثر من ثلثي إجمالي الوظائف المعروضة بالمملكة.
وتربعت منطقة مكة المكرمة على عرش التوظيف هذا الأسبوع باقتناص 2067 وظيفة، مدفوعة بالنمو المتسارع للمشروعات التنموية وسياحة ضيوف الرحمن.
وأبرز التخصصات المطلوبة: الفنادق والضيافة، والسياحة، والمطاعم، والتجزئة والمبيعات، وخدمة العملاء، والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، والأمن والسلامة، والرعاية الصحية.
بينما حلت منطقة الرياض في المركز الثاني بـ 1621 وظيفة في القطاع الخاص، لكنها ظلت الوجهة الأولى والوحيدة للوظائف شبه الحكومية (8 وظائف قيادية وتقنية) عبر جهات كبرى مثل التأمينات الاجتماعية، ومؤسسة حديقة الملك سلمان، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية.
وأبرز التخصصات المطلوبة: الأمن السيبراني، والذكاء الاصطناعي، تقنية المعلومات، وعلوم البيانات، وهندسة البرمجيات، والبنوك والخدمات المالية، وإدارة المشاريع، والاستشارات الإدارية.
وجاءت المنطقة الشرقية في المرتبة الثالثة بـ 724 وظيفة، حيث يقود قطاع الطاقة والصناعة حركة التوظيف هناك.
وأبرز التخصصات المطلوبة: النفط والغاز، والبتروكيماويات، والصناعات التحويلية، والهندسة الميكانيكية والكهربائية، وسلاسل الإمداد، الجودة، والصيانة الصناعية.
كما توزعت بقية الفرص الوظيفية على مختلف مناطق المملكة لتلبي طبيعة النشاط الاقتصادي لكل منطقة على النحو التالي:
- جازان (278 وظيفة): الموانئ، والخدمات اللوجستية، والصناعة، والزراعة، والأمن الصناعي.
- المدينة المنورة (165 وظيفة): الضيافة والفنادق، والتعليم، وخدمة الزوار، والرعاية الصحية.
- نجران (108 وظائف): الصحة، والتعليم، والهندسة، والمقاولات، والمبيعات.
- القصيم (89 وظيفة): الزراعة، والصناعات الغذائية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتجارة.
- حائل (87 وظيفة): الزراعة، والتشغيل والصيانة، والتجزئة.
- تبوك (84 وظيفة): السياحة والضيافة الشاطئية، والهندسة والبناء، وإدارة المشاريع.
- عسير (67 وظيفة): سياحة المصايف، والتعليم، والصحة، والمقاولات.
- الباحة (59 وظيفة): التعليم، والصحة، والسياحة، وخدمة العملاء.
- الحدود الشمالية (36 وظيفة): التعدين، والطاقة، والنقل، والصيانة.
- الجوف (17 وظيفة): الزراعة الحديثة، والصناعات الغذائية، والخدمات الصحية.
ويخلص المشهد إلى أن سوق العمل السعودي يبعث برسالة واضحة، مفادها بأن الفرص لم تعد حكراً على قطاع واحد أو مدينة بعينها، بل تشهد تنوعاً مرناً يمنح الكفاءات الوطنية خيارات واسعة لبناء مستقبلهم المهني.
A major hiring wave has erupted through the national platform "Jadarat" this week, bringing golden opportunities for thousands of job seekers among citizens. The platform witnessed the launch of 5,410 new job opportunities, with 5,402 of these fully allocated to the private sector, in addition to 8 specialized jobs in the semi-government sector, reflecting a sustained economic movement that showcases the strong demand for national talents in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The biggest surprise this week was in the competition map between regions, as the Makkah region succeeded in seizing the top spot and dethroning the capital, Riyadh, with a record number, allowing both poles to capture more than two-thirds of the total jobs offered in the Kingdom.
The Makkah region topped the employment chart this week by securing 2,067 jobs, driven by the accelerated growth of development projects and the tourism of the guests of الرحمن.
The most in-demand specialties include: hotels and hospitality, tourism, restaurants, retail and sales, customer service, transportation and logistics, security and safety, and healthcare.
Meanwhile, the Riyadh region ranked second with 1,621 jobs in the private sector, but it remained the primary and only destination for semi-government jobs (8 leadership and technical positions) through major entities such as the Social Insurance, King Salman Park Foundation, and the National Center for Wildlife Development.
The most in-demand specialties include: cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, information technology, data science, software engineering, banking and financial services, project management, and management consulting.
The Eastern region came in third place with 724 jobs, where the energy and industry sector leads the hiring movement there.
The most in-demand specialties include: oil and gas, petrochemicals, manufacturing industries, mechanical and electrical engineering, supply chains, quality, and industrial maintenance.
Additionally, the remaining job opportunities were distributed across various regions of the Kingdom to meet the nature of the economic activity in each area as follows:
- Jazan (278 jobs): ports, logistics services, industry, agriculture, and industrial security.
- Medina (165 jobs): hospitality and hotels, education, visitor services, and healthcare.
- Najran (108 jobs): health, education, engineering, contracting, and sales.
- Qassim (89 jobs): agriculture, food industries, logistics services, and trade.
- Hail (87 jobs): agriculture, operation and maintenance, and retail.
- Tabuk (84 jobs): tourism and beach hospitality, engineering and construction, and project management.
- Aseer (67 jobs): summer tourism, education, health, and contracting.
- Al-Baha (59 jobs): education, health, tourism, and customer service.
- Northern Borders (36 jobs): mining, energy, transportation, and maintenance.
- Al-Jouf (17 jobs): modern agriculture, food industries, and health services.
The overall scene concludes that the Saudi labor market sends a clear message, indicating that opportunities are no longer restricted to one sector or a specific city, but rather exhibit a flexible diversity that provides national talents with wide options to build their professional future.