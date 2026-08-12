أعلنت وكالة «يونهاب» للأنباء، خلال ساعات الصباح الأولى من اليوم (الأربعاء)، نقلاً عن الجيش الكوري الجنوبي، أن كوريا الشمالية أطلقت قذيفة مجهولة باتجاه الشرق.

وجاء الإطلاق في وقت تستعد كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة لإجراء تدريبات عسكرية مشتركة واسعة النطاق، خلال الفترة من 17 إلى 27 أغسطس، بهدف تعزيز الاستعداد للتعامل مع القدرات النووية والعسكرية المتطورة لدى كوريا الشمالية.

وكان الجيش الكوري الجنوبي قد أعلن في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر أن بيونغ يانغ أطلقت صاروخاً بالستياً قصير المدى باتجاه البحر.