أعلنت وكالة «يونهاب» للأنباء، خلال ساعات الصباح الأولى من اليوم (الأربعاء)، نقلاً عن الجيش الكوري الجنوبي، أن كوريا الشمالية أطلقت قذيفة مجهولة باتجاه الشرق.
وجاء الإطلاق في وقت تستعد كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة لإجراء تدريبات عسكرية مشتركة واسعة النطاق، خلال الفترة من 17 إلى 27 أغسطس، بهدف تعزيز الاستعداد للتعامل مع القدرات النووية والعسكرية المتطورة لدى كوريا الشمالية.
وكان الجيش الكوري الجنوبي قد أعلن في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر أن بيونغ يانغ أطلقت صاروخاً بالستياً قصير المدى باتجاه البحر.
The Yonhap News Agency announced in the early hours of the morning today (Wednesday), citing the South Korean military, that North Korea launched an unidentified projectile towards the east.
The launch came at a time when South Korea and the United States are preparing to conduct large-scale joint military exercises from August 17 to 27, aimed at enhancing readiness to deal with North Korea's advanced nuclear and military capabilities.
The South Korean military had previously announced earlier this month that Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea.