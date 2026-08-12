The Yonhap News Agency announced in the early hours of the morning today (Wednesday), citing the South Korean military, that North Korea launched an unidentified projectile towards the east.

The launch came at a time when South Korea and the United States are preparing to conduct large-scale joint military exercises from August 17 to 27, aimed at enhancing readiness to deal with North Korea's advanced nuclear and military capabilities.

The South Korean military had previously announced earlier this month that Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea.