اعتمدت لجنة الحكام في الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، اليوم، برنامج الإعداد الخاص بحكام بطولة كأس آسيا 2027 التي تستضيفها المملكة خلال الفترة من 7 يناير حتى 5 فبراير القادمين، بمشاركة 24 منتخبًا.


وشهد الاجتماع الرابع للجنة، الذي عُقد برئاسة القطري هاني طالب بلان، تحديد المراحل الرئيسية لاختيار وتجهيز حكام النسخة الـ19 من البطولة القارية، إذ تقرر أن تبدأ المرحلة الأولى بإعلان قائمة الحكام المختارين في سبتمبر القادم، وفق معايير صارمة تشمل التقييم المستمر لمستوياتهم وأدائهم خلال الفترة من 2023 وحتى 2026، إلى جانب الجاهزية البدنية والفحوص الطبية والجوانب النفسية، لتحديد مدى ملاءمتهم للعمل في أحد الأدوار الثلاثة؛ حكم ساحة، أو حكم مساعد، أو حكم فيديو.


وجرى خلال الاجتماع التأكيد على إقامة ندوة حكام كأس آسيا في نوفمبر القادم قبل تنظيم الدورة التحضيرية الخاصة بحكام البطولة خلال الأسبوع الذي يسبق المباراة الافتتاحية.