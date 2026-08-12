The Referees Committee of the Asian Football Confederation approved today the preparation program for the referees of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by the Kingdom from January 7 to February 5, with the participation of 24 teams.



During the fourth meeting of the committee, chaired by Qatari Hani Taleb Blan, the main stages for selecting and preparing the referees for the 19th edition of the continental tournament were outlined. It was decided that the first phase would begin with the announcement of the selected referees' list in September, based on strict criteria that include continuous evaluation of their levels and performance from 2023 to 2026, in addition to physical readiness, medical examinations, and psychological aspects, to determine their suitability to work in one of the three roles: center referee, assistant referee, or video assistant referee.



During the meeting, it was confirmed that a seminar for the Asian Cup referees would be held next November before organizing the preparatory course for the tournament referees during the week leading up to the opening match.