The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, as well as the progress made in implementing the agreed-upon understandings.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the regional situation and the importance of continuing efforts and pushing towards dialogue and diplomatic solutions that achieve the common interest of all countries and peoples in the region.