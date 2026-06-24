ضبط فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة عسير، بالتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، (1,324) كيلوجرام من الأسماك الفاسدة وغير الصالحة للاستهلاك الآدمي، خلال جولة تفتيشية ميدانية على محلات وأسواق بيع الأسماك بمحافظة خميس مشيط. وأوضح الفرع أن الجولة نفّذتها لجنة مشتركة ضمّت ممثلين عن فرع الوزارة، وقوات المهمات والواجبات الخاصة، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، وفرع وزارة التجارة، وأمانة منطقة عسير، وفرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية. وبيّن الفرع أنه جرى إتلاف الكمية المضبوطة فور التأكد من عدم صلاحيتها للاستهلاك الآدمي ومخالفتها للمواصفات الصحية المعتمدة، فيما تم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المحلات المخالفة.
The branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Asir region, in cooperation with relevant authorities, seized (1,324) kilograms of spoiled and unfit fish for human consumption during a field inspection tour of fish selling shops and markets in the city of Khamis Mushait. The branch explained that the tour was carried out by a joint committee that included representatives from the ministry branch, special tasks and duties forces, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Ministry of Commerce branch, the Asir region municipality, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development branch. The branch indicated that the seized quantity was destroyed immediately after confirming its unfitness for human consumption and its violation of the approved health specifications, while legal actions were taken against the violating shops.