ضبط فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة عسير، بالتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، (1,324) كيلوجرام من الأسماك الفاسدة وغير الصالحة للاستهلاك الآدمي، خلال جولة تفتيشية ميدانية على محلات وأسواق بيع الأسماك بمحافظة خميس مشيط. وأوضح الفرع أن الجولة نفّذتها لجنة مشتركة ضمّت ممثلين عن فرع الوزارة، وقوات المهمات والواجبات الخاصة، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، وفرع وزارة التجارة، وأمانة منطقة عسير، وفرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية. وبيّن الفرع أنه جرى إتلاف الكمية المضبوطة فور التأكد من عدم صلاحيتها للاستهلاك الآدمي ومخالفتها للمواصفات الصحية المعتمدة، فيما تم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المحلات المخالفة.