The branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Asir region, in cooperation with relevant authorities, seized (1,324) kilograms of spoiled and unfit fish for human consumption during a field inspection tour of fish selling shops and markets in the city of Khamis Mushait. The branch explained that the tour was carried out by a joint committee that included representatives from the ministry branch, special tasks and duties forces, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Ministry of Commerce branch, the Asir region municipality, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development branch. The branch indicated that the seized quantity was destroyed immediately after confirming its unfitness for human consumption and its violation of the approved health specifications, while legal actions were taken against the violating shops.