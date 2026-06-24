سلَّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية عبدالله بن حسن الزهراني، أمس، أوراق اعتماده رسمياً لرئيس جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية تايي أتسكي سيلاسي، خلال حفل رسمي أقيم بهذه المناسبة بالعاصمة أديس أبابا.

ونقل السفير الزهراني تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، للرئيس الإثيوبي، وتمنياتهما لحكومة وشعب إثيوبيا بدوام التقدم والازدهار.