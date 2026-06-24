The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Zahrani, officially presented his credentials yesterday to the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, during an official ceremony held on this occasion in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Ambassador Al-Zahrani conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the Ethiopian president, along with their wishes for the government and people of Ethiopia for continued progress and prosperity.