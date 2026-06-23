The United Nations announced today that the Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), has won the United Nations Public Service Award for 2026 for the "National Data Bank" and the "Foresight" digital platform, after a wide international competition in the current round of the award, which received more than 700 initiatives from 62 countries around the world.

The United Nations Public Service Award is the highest UN award granted for excellence and innovation in the public sector, honoring government initiatives that have a distinguished impact on developing public services, enhancing performance efficiency, and improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries at the international level. This marks a new global achievement added to the series of accomplishments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of data and artificial intelligence, coinciding with the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026.

This victory comes amid the continuous and ongoing support that SDAIA receives from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SDAIA, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to elevate its role in the field of data and artificial intelligence, ensuring that the Kingdom rises to global leadership among economies based on advanced technologies.

The "National Data Bank" is one of the most prominent national enablers developed by SDAIA to enhance data quality and facilitate its sharing among entities, supporting the establishment of a data-driven digital economy, contributing to improving the efficiency and reliability of digital services, and enhancing the quality of decision-making.

Additionally, "Foresight" represents an advanced national platform that relies on data analysis and artificial intelligence technologies to support decision-making and anticipate future challenges, by providing indicators, analyses, and predictive insights that contribute to enhancing the readiness of government entities and improving planning efficiency and policy-making.

SDAIA is scheduled to receive the award during the coronation ceremony set for June 25, 2026, as part of the United Nations Public Service Forum taking place in Tbilisi, Georgia.