The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasir bin Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, met today in his office with the Director of the branch of the General Authority for the Guardianship of the Funds of Minors and Those in Their Care in the region, Jihan Muhammad Al-Husani, along with a number of the authority's staff.

He received the annual report of the authority for the year 2025, which included the most prominent works, programs, and initiatives implemented by the branch, as well as its efforts in providing services to beneficiaries.

The Deputy Emir of the region reviewed the performance indicators achieved by the branch in the past year, listening to an explanation about the services provided to the categories covered by the authority's system, and the developmental plans aimed at enhancing service quality and improving performance efficiency.

He emphasized the importance of the role played by the authority in safeguarding the rights of minors and those in their care, and in developing the services provided to them, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.