التقى نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في مكتبه اليوم، مدير فرع الهيئة العامة للولاية على أموال القاصرين ومن في حكمهم بالمنطقة جيهان محمد الحساني، وعدداً من منسوبي الهيئة.

وتسلّم التقرير السنوي للهيئة لعام 2025، الذي تضمّن أبرز الأعمال والبرامج والمبادرات التي نفذها الفرع، وجهوده في تقديم الخدمات للمستفيدين.

واطلع نائب أمير المنطقة على مؤشرات الأداء التي حققها الفرع في العام الماضي، مستمعاً إلى شرح عن الخدمات المقدمة للفئات المشمولة بنظام الهيئة، والخطط التطويرية الهادفة إلى تعزيز جودة الخدمات ورفع كفاءة الأداء.

وأكد أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به الهيئة في حفظ حقوق القاصرين ومن في حكمهم، وتطوير الخدمات المقدمة لهم، بما ينسجم مع توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة ومستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.