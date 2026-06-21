The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, participated today in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, in the fourth meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four regional parties, which included alongside His Highness, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, the latest developments in the regional situation were reviewed, as well as efforts to de-escalate tensions, primarily focusing on the Pakistani mediation in light of the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting also addressed the Israeli military escalation against the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, emphasizing the necessity of continuing efforts and intensifying coordination and consultation to ensure the continuation of the diplomatic path, mitigate the repercussions of the crisis, and restore security and stability to the region.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al Kabir, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini.