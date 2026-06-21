شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة، في الاجتماع الرابع لوزراء خارجية الأطراف الإقليمية الأربعة الذي ضم بجانب سموه كلاً من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار، ووزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، ووزير خارجية الجمهورية التركية هاكان فيدان.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وجهود خفض التصعيد، وعلى رأسها الوساطة الباكستانية في ضوء مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.
كما تناول الاجتماع التصعيد العسكري الإسرائيلي ضد الجمهورية اللبنانية الشقيقة، والتأكيد على ضرورة مواصلة العمل وتكثيف التنسيق والتشاور بما يضمن استمرار المسار الدبلوماسي، ويحد من تداعيات الأزمة، ويعيد للمنطقة أمنها واستقرارها.
حضر الاجتماع المدير العام للإدارة العامة لتخطيط السياسات الأمير الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد بن سعود الكبير، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية مصر العربية صالح بن عيد الحصيني.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, participated today in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, in the fourth meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four regional parties, which included alongside His Highness, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan.
During the meeting, the latest developments in the regional situation were reviewed, as well as efforts to de-escalate tensions, primarily focusing on the Pakistani mediation in light of the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The meeting also addressed the Israeli military escalation against the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, emphasizing the necessity of continuing efforts and intensifying coordination and consultation to ensure the continuation of the diplomatic path, mitigate the repercussions of the crisis, and restore security and stability to the region.
The meeting was attended by the Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al Kabir, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini.