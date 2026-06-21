استقبل محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، بمكتبه اليوم، المدير العام للإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية الدكتور عبدالله بن حمد السعدان.

واستمع محافظ جدة خلال الاستقبال إلى شرح عن أهداف الحملة الوطنية «الولاء والانتماء» التي تنفذها الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية، وما سينفذ من لقاءات ومحاضرات توعوية تركز على تعزيز القيم الولاء والانتماء الوطني بمحافظة جدة.

وأشاد محافظ جدة بالجهود التي تبذلها الوزارة في تعزيز الأمن الفكري وترسيخ قيم المواطنة؛ بما يسهم في حماية المجتمع وتعزيز تماسكه، في ظل دعم القيادة الرشيدة ومتابعة وزير الداخلية.