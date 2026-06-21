استقبل محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، بمكتبه اليوم، المدير العام للإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية الدكتور عبدالله بن حمد السعدان.
واستمع محافظ جدة خلال الاستقبال إلى شرح عن أهداف الحملة الوطنية «الولاء والانتماء» التي تنفذها الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية، وما سينفذ من لقاءات ومحاضرات توعوية تركز على تعزيز القيم الولاء والانتماء الوطني بمحافظة جدة.
وأشاد محافظ جدة بالجهود التي تبذلها الوزارة في تعزيز الأمن الفكري وترسيخ قيم المواطنة؛ بما يسهم في حماية المجتمع وتعزيز تماسكه، في ظل دعم القيادة الرشيدة ومتابعة وزير الداخلية.
The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, received today in his office the Director General of the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Sadhan.
During the reception, the Governor of Jeddah listened to an explanation about the objectives of the national campaign "Loyalty and Belonging," which is being implemented by the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior, and the upcoming meetings and awareness lectures that focus on promoting the values of loyalty and national belonging in the Governorate of Jeddah.
The Governor of Jeddah praised the efforts made by the ministry in enhancing intellectual security and instilling the values of citizenship, which contribute to protecting the community and strengthening its cohesion, under the support of the wise leadership and the follow-up of the Minister of Interior.