The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, received today in his office the Director General of the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Sadhan.

During the reception, the Governor of Jeddah listened to an explanation about the objectives of the national campaign "Loyalty and Belonging," which is being implemented by the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior, and the upcoming meetings and awareness lectures that focus on promoting the values of loyalty and national belonging in the Governorate of Jeddah.

The Governor of Jeddah praised the efforts made by the ministry in enhancing intellectual security and instilling the values of citizenship, which contribute to protecting the community and strengthening its cohesion, under the support of the wise leadership and the follow-up of the Minister of Interior.