التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله في مدينة لشبونة، اليوم، وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية في البرتغال باولو رانجيل.
وعقدت محادثات رسمية بينهما، وتبادلا وجهات النظر حول التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، بما في ذلك الجهود الرامية لخفض التصعيد في المنطقة، والترحيب بما توصلت إليه إيران والولايات المتحدة من اتفاق لإنهاء العمليات العسكرية وبدء مفاوضات تفصيلية لتحقيق اتفاق دائم، وأهمية دعم الحلول الدبلوماسية لضمان الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وجدد وزير الخارجية تهنئته للبرتغال على انتخابها عضواً غير دائم في مجلس الأمن للفترة 2027 - 2028، متمنياً لجمهورية البرتغال الصديقة التوفيق والنجاح خلال فترة عضويتها بما يسهم في مواصلة دورها الحيوي في دعم السلم والأمن الدوليين.
وأعرب عن تقديره لمواقف البرتغال المساندة لقضايا المنطقة، بما في ذلك اعترافها بدولة فلسطين ودعمها للحلول السلمية ومبادرات حل الدولتين.
وثمّن دور البرتغال في دعم قيم التفاهم والتعايش بين الشعوب عبر استضافتها مركز الملك عبدالله العالمي للحوار بين الأديان والثقافات في لشبونة.
من جانبه، أعرب باولو رانجيل عن تقدير بلاده لمواقف المملكة الداعية لخفض التصعيد ودعمها للجهود الدبلوماسية والحلول السلمية.
وعبّر عن تطلع بلاده لمواصلة العمل المشترك بين البلدين لتعزيز التعاون في مختلف المجالات الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية، واستكشاف فرص جديدة للشركات البرتغالية في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030.
حضر اللقاء نائب رئيس البعثة بسفارة المملكة لدى البرتغال عبدالرحمن بن طلال الحجيلان.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today in Lisbon with the Portuguese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel.
Official talks were held between them, during which they exchanged views on regional and international developments, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, and welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States to end military operations and begin detailed negotiations for a permanent agreement, as well as the importance of supporting diplomatic solutions to ensure security and stability in the region.
The Foreign Minister reiterated his congratulations to Portugal on its election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2027 - 2028, wishing the friendly Republic of Portugal success and prosperity during its membership, which contributes to continuing its vital role in supporting international peace and security.
He expressed his appreciation for Portugal's supportive positions on regional issues, including its recognition of the State of Palestine and its support for peaceful solutions and the two-state solution initiatives.
He praised Portugal's role in promoting values of understanding and coexistence among peoples by hosting the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue in Lisbon.
For his part, Paulo Rangel expressed his country's appreciation for the Kingdom's positions calling for de-escalation and its support for diplomatic efforts and peaceful solutions.
He expressed his country’s eagerness to continue joint work between the two countries to enhance cooperation in various economic, commercial, and investment fields, and to explore new opportunities for Portuguese companies within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Attending the meeting was the Deputy Head of Mission at the Kingdom's Embassy in Portugal, Abdulrahman bin Talal Al-Hujailan.