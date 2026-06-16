التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله في مدينة لشبونة، اليوم، وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية في البرتغال باولو رانجيل.

وعقدت محادثات رسمية بينهما، وتبادلا وجهات النظر حول التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، بما في ذلك الجهود الرامية لخفض التصعيد في المنطقة، والترحيب بما توصلت إليه إيران والولايات المتحدة من اتفاق لإنهاء العمليات العسكرية وبدء مفاوضات تفصيلية لتحقيق اتفاق دائم، وأهمية دعم الحلول الدبلوماسية لضمان الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وجدد وزير الخارجية تهنئته للبرتغال على انتخابها عضواً غير دائم في مجلس الأمن للفترة 2027 - 2028، متمنياً لجمهورية البرتغال الصديقة التوفيق والنجاح خلال فترة عضويتها بما يسهم في مواصلة دورها الحيوي في دعم السلم والأمن الدوليين.

وأعرب عن تقديره لمواقف البرتغال المساندة لقضايا المنطقة، بما في ذلك اعترافها بدولة فلسطين ودعمها للحلول السلمية ومبادرات حل الدولتين.

وثمّن دور البرتغال في دعم قيم التفاهم والتعايش بين الشعوب عبر استضافتها مركز الملك عبدالله العالمي للحوار بين الأديان والثقافات في لشبونة.

من جانبه، أعرب باولو رانجيل عن تقدير بلاده لمواقف المملكة الداعية لخفض التصعيد ودعمها للجهود الدبلوماسية والحلول السلمية.

وعبّر عن تطلع بلاده لمواصلة العمل المشترك بين البلدين لتعزيز التعاون في مختلف المجالات الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية، واستكشاف فرص جديدة للشركات البرتغالية في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030.

حضر اللقاء نائب رئيس البعثة بسفارة المملكة لدى البرتغال عبدالرحمن بن طلال الحجيلان.