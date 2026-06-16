The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today in Lisbon with the Portuguese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel.

Official talks were held between them, during which they exchanged views on regional and international developments, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, and welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States to end military operations and begin detailed negotiations for a permanent agreement, as well as the importance of supporting diplomatic solutions to ensure security and stability in the region.

The Foreign Minister reiterated his congratulations to Portugal on its election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2027 - 2028, wishing the friendly Republic of Portugal success and prosperity during its membership, which contributes to continuing its vital role in supporting international peace and security.

He expressed his appreciation for Portugal's supportive positions on regional issues, including its recognition of the State of Palestine and its support for peaceful solutions and the two-state solution initiatives.

He praised Portugal's role in promoting values of understanding and coexistence among peoples by hosting the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue in Lisbon.

For his part, Paulo Rangel expressed his country's appreciation for the Kingdom's positions calling for de-escalation and its support for diplomatic efforts and peaceful solutions.

He expressed his country’s eagerness to continue joint work between the two countries to enhance cooperation in various economic, commercial, and investment fields, and to explore new opportunities for Portuguese companies within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Attending the meeting was the Deputy Head of Mission at the Kingdom's Embassy in Portugal, Abdulrahman bin Talal Al-Hujailan.