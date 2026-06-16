In educational data, the Education and Training Evaluation Commission recorded 23 billion data points, and 17,000 school performance reports were launched for parents through the "Their Future" app. More than 1.3 million male and female students participated in national assessments from over 26,000 schools, with a 24.7% increase in the number of participating schools, a 31.6% increase in the number of participants, and more than 150% in participation from third-grade students.

In scholarships, 28,500 male and female students enrolled in the top 200 global universities or institutes, an increase of 5,029 compared to 2024. Since the launch of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program strategy in 2022 until the end of 2025, more than 3,800 male and female students have been sent to the top 30 universities worldwide.

In universities, the number of Saudi universities ranked globally increased from 25 universities in 2023 to 33 universities in 2025. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals ranked 67th globally. The percentage of higher education students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields reached 33.03%, compared to a target of 29.7% and a baseline of 22% in 2019.

Artificial Intelligence and Universities

In artificial intelligence, 79% of Saudi universities adopted technology and artificial intelligence courses, and more than 30 universities made the artificial intelligence course mandatory. In general education, artificial intelligence was approved for the academic year 2025 - 2026, with the development of 4 curricula and the implementation of more than 45 programs and training camps, benefiting over 17,000 participants. Additionally, more than 20,000 male and female students received training in technology and artificial intelligence.

In talent development, talents of more than 29,100 male and female students were discovered after tests that included over 125,600 students. The percentage of gifted students enrolled in special programs reached 42.46%, compared to a target of 20%. Students won 101 medals, awards, and certificates of appreciation in international Olympiads: 6 gold, 24 silver, 45 bronze, and 26 certificates of appreciation, in addition to 61 global achievements.

For individuals with disabilities, the percentage enrolled in educational institutions exceeded 70%, compared to a target of 50% and a baseline of 42.65% in 2020. In terms of education quality, more than 22,100 schools were classified, 760 schools were honored, evaluation reports were made available for more than 24,000 schools, and school accreditation was issued for 493 private and international schools.

Labor Market and Localization

In the labor market, 350,000 Saudi males and females aged 15 to 24 entered early employment, with a localization rate in high-skilled jobs of 39.9%. In terms of quality in higher education and training, the percentage of accredited higher education institutions reached 72% compared to a target of 65%, and the percentage of fully accredited training establishments reached 40.5% compared to a target of 39%.

The 2025 annual report for the Human Capacity Development Program revealed that the program operated throughout the year through 4 main stations: identity, educational foundation, readiness, and leadership, within 3 strategic pillars and 16 goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The report was presented in 86 pages, including indicators on education, scholarships, the labor market, language, identity, innovation, and training.