كشف التقرير السنوي 2025، لبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، أن البرنامج عمل خلال العام عبر 4 محطات رئيسة: الهوية، الأساس التعليمي، الجاهزية والريادة، ضمن 3 ركائز إستراتيجية و16 هدفاً من أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030. وجاء التقرير في 86 صفحة، متضمناً مؤشرات التعليم، الابتعاث، سوق العمل، اللغة، الهوية، الابتكار والتدريب.

في البيانات التعليمية، سجلت غرفة حالة التعليم والتدريب 23 مليار نقطة بيانات، وأُطلق 17,000 تقرير أداء مدرسي لأولياء الأمور عبر تطبيق «مستقبلهم». وشارك أكثر من 1.3 مليون طالب وطالبة في الاختبارات الوطنية، من أكثر من 26,000 مدرسة، مع زيادة 24.7% في عدد المدارس المشاركة، و31.6% في عدد المشاركين، وأكثر من 150% في مشاركة الصف الثالث الابتدائي.

في الابتعاث، التحق 28,500 طالب وطالبة بأفضل 200 جامعة أو معهد عالمي، بزيادة 5,029 مقارنة بعام 2024. ومنذ إطلاق إستراتيجية برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث في 2022 حتى نهاية 2025، ابتُعث أكثر من 3,800 طالب وطالبة إلى أفضل 30 جامعة حول العالم.

في الجامعات، ارتفع عدد الجامعات السعودية المصنفة عالمياً من 25 جامعة في 2023 إلى 33 جامعة في 2025. وسجلت جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن المرتبة 67 عالمياً. وبلغت نسبة طلاب التعليم العالي في تخصصات العلوم والتقنية والهندسة والرياضيات 33.03%، مقابل مستهدف 29.7%، وخط أساس 22% في 2019.

الذكاء الاصطناعي والجامعات

في الذكاء الاصطناعي، تبنت 79% من الجامعات السعودية مقررات التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي، واعتمدت أكثر من 30 جامعة مقرر الذكاء الاصطناعي كمقرر إلزامي. وفي التعليم العام، أُقر الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن العام الدراسي 2025 - 2026، مع تطوير 4 مناهج، وتنفيذ أكثر من 45 برنامجاً ومعسكراً تدريبياً، استفاد منها أكثر من 17,000 مستفيد. كما تلقى أكثر من 20,000 طالب وطالبة تدريباً في التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي.

في الموهبة، اكتُشفت مواهب أكثر من 29,100 طالب وطالبة بعد اختبارات شملت أكثر من 125,600 طالب وطالبة. وبلغت نسبة الطلاب الموهوبين الملتحقين ببرامج خاصة 42.46%، مقابل مستهدف 20%. وحصد الطلبة 101 ميدالية وجائزة وشهادة تقدير في الأولمبيادات الدولية: 6 ذهبيات، 24 فضية، 45 برونزية، و26 شهادة تقدير، إضافة إلى 61 إنجازاً عالمياً.

في ذوي الإعاقة، تجاوزت نسبة الملتحقين بالمؤسسات التعليمية 70%، مقابل مستهدف 50%، وخط أساس 42.65% في 2020. وفي جودة التعليم، صُنفت أكثر من 22,100 مدرسة، وكُرمت 760 مدرسة، وأُتيحت تقارير التقويم لأكثر من 24,000 مدرسة، وصدر الاعتماد المدرسي لـ493 مدرسة أهلية وعالمية.

سوق العمل والتوطين

في سوق العمل، التحق 350,000 سعودي وسعودية من عمر 15 إلى 24 عاماً بالعمل المبكر، وبلغت نسبة التوطين في الوظائف عالية المهارات 39.9%. وفي جودة التعليم العالي والتدريب، بلغت نسبة مؤسسات التعليم العالي المعتمدة 72% مقابل مستهدف 65%، وبلغت نسبة المنشآت التدريبية المعتمدة بالكامل 40.5% مقابل مستهدف 39%.