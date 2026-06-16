تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، رسالة خطية من رئيس جمهورية الشيشان رمضان قديروف.

تسلم الرسالة وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، خلال استقباله في جدة اليوم نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الرياضة في جمهورية الشيشان أحمد قديروف.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.