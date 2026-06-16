Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from the President of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

The message was delivered by the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, during his reception in Jeddah today of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sports of the Chechen Republic, Ahmad Kadyrov.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed topics of mutual interest.