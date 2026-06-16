Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.

At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers expressed gratitude and thanks to Almighty God for honoring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the service of the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, and for the significant success and precise organization achieved during the Hajj season of 1447 AH; enabling more than one million seven hundred thousand pilgrims to perform their rituals with comfort and reassurance, thereby establishing an advanced global model in crowd management and providing the best services to the guests of God; according to a comprehensive institutional approach based on planning, data, and modern technologies.

In this context, the Council expressed its appreciation to the Supreme Hajj Committee and all entities working within the system of serving the guests of God for their distinguished efforts and dedication in performing this great Islamic duty with high levels of coordination, integration, and readiness; contributing to achieving the objectives of security, preventive, organizational, and service plans, and utilizing all resources and capabilities to care for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God from their arrival until their return to their countries.

Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, indicated that the Council of Ministers reviewed the contents of the discussions and consultations that took place in the past days between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and brotherly and friendly countries, to strengthen relations and develop aspects of cooperation and coordination, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in various fields; to achieve common interests and mutual benefits, and to support international efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability regionally and internationally.

The Council expressed its welcome for the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to end military operations and begin detailed negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent agreement, appreciating the mediation efforts made by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the State of Qatar in this regard.

The Council reiterated the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to what it was before February 28, looking forward to achieving peace that enhances the security of the region and the world, while respecting the security interests of the countries in the region and their internal affairs.

The Council considered the selection of Riyadh as the headquarters for the first office dedicated to cybersecurity for the United Nations Institute for Training and Research; as a manifestation of the Saudi model's leadership in cybersecurity, and an extension of the Kingdom's efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing the stability of cyberspace, the prosperity of communities, and the growth of economies, making it a leading destination for hosting regional and international entities and organizations in this vital sector.

He indicated that the Council welcomed the statement issued by experts from the International Monetary Fund following the conclusion of discussions on Article IV consultations for the year 2026, which emphasized the robustness of the Saudi economy and its ability to withstand regional developments; supported by strong economic fundamentals, ample reserves, and a diversified oil and logistics infrastructure, in addition to continuing reforms within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Council praised the National Transformation Program for achieving many accomplishments in the year 2025, alongside the completion of 71% of its total executive initiatives aimed at protecting the environment, ensuring the sustainability of food and water security, supporting community development, developing the non-profit sector, and enabling various segments of society to enter the labor market and enhance its attractiveness, in addition to contributing to strengthening private sector participation, establishing economic partnerships, and achieving excellence in government performance.

The Council noted the achievements of the Human Capacity Development Program in enhancing the education and training system, improving the competitiveness of Saudi cadres locally and globally, promoting a culture of creativity and innovation, and expanding the utilization of modern technologies, in addition to reinforcing the national identity and cultural presence of the Kingdom.

The Council reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, and also reviewed the conclusions reached by the Political and Security Affairs Council, the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them. The Council concluded the following:

First:

Authorize the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Omani and Belarusian sides regarding two draft memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Governments of the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Belarus, and to sign them.

Second:

Authorize the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Pakistani side regarding a draft agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on mutual recognition of private driving licenses, and to sign it.

Third:

Authorize the Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority - or his representative - to sign a draft agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the People's Republic of China regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

Fourth:

Approve a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field between the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture in the Republic of India.

Fifth:

Approve an agreement between the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage (ALIF) regarding the establishment of a regional office for the organization in the city of Riyadh.

Sixth:

Approve a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Natural Resources in Canada in the field of mineral wealth.

Seventh:

Authorize the Minister of Health - or his representative - to negotiate with the Kuwaiti side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in health fields between the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health in the State of Kuwait, and to sign it.

Eighth:

Approve a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in the Federal Republic of Germany for cooperation in the field of food safety and risk assessment.

Ninth:

Approve a memorandum of understanding for cooperation and news exchange between the Saudi Press Agency and the National News Agency of Tajikistan.

Tenth:

Ratify the Riyadh Treaty on Design Law.

Eleventh:

Approve the system for managing seized and confiscated funds in money laundering crimes and related predicate offenses and terrorism financing.

Twelfth:

Approve the amendment of the Anti-Terrorism and Terrorism Financing Law and its executive regulations.

Thirteenth:

Approve the system for recreational activities and the supporting activities.

Fourteenth:

Form two additional preliminary committees in the city of Riyadh to adjudicate disputes and violations related to insurance, one of which will be chaired by Mr. Anas bin Abdulaziz Al-Aqla, with the membership of Dr. Musaad bin Fahd Al-Wohaibi and Mr. Nasser bin Hamad Al-Suqair, while the other committee will be chaired by Dr. Muteb bin Saleh Al-Ashaiwi, with the membership of Dr. Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al-Hamoudi and Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Qa'id.

Fifteenth:

Renew the membership of Princess Nuf bint Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Saud in the Family Affairs Council, and appoint Ms. Nora bint Abdullah Al-Faiz, Ms. Sumha bint Said Al-Ghamdi, and Ms. Rasha bint Khalid Al-Turki as members of the Family Affairs Council.

Sixteenth:

Approve allowing the issuance and renewal of residence permits for domestic workers and those in similar positions, on a quarterly basis.

Seventeenth:

Appoint Mr. Abdullah bin Omar Jafri as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Health Insurance Center.

Eighteenth:

Approve the final accounts of the following universities: (King Faisal, Hafr Al-Batin, Taibah, and Shagra), for previous financial years.

Nineteenth:

Direct what is necessary regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including two annual reports for the universities of (Taibah and Najran).

Twentieth:

Approve promotions and appointments at the (fifteenth) and (fourteenth) ranks, as follows:

- Promote Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Mutawa to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the (fifteenth) rank in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

- Promote Fahd bin Mohammed bin Muaili to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the (fifteenth) rank in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

- Promote Abdulrazak bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani to the position of (Research Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Interior.

- Promote Marzouk bin Abdullah Al-Rwais to the position of (General Manager) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

- Promote Omar bin Mohammed Al-Naami to the position of (Business Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

- Promote Abeer bint Abdullah Abu Rabiah to the position of (General Manager) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

- Promote Maha bint Shabab Al-Rajhi Al-Buqami to the position of (Business Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

- Promote Manal bint Mohammed Al-Buqami to the position of (Business Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

- Promote Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Dakhil to the position of (Business Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

- Promote Nasser bin Atiyah Al-Asiri to the position of (Business Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

- Appoint Omar bin Hjad Al-Ghamdi to the position of (Teaching Methods Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Education.

- Appoint Hamoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Sahma to the position of (Teaching Methods Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Education.

- Promote Nasser bin Ibrahim Al-Othman to the position of (Office Manager) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Education.

- Promote Khalid bin Suleiman Al-Rashed to the position of (General Manager) at the (fourteenth) rank in the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

- Promote Hatim bin Mohammed Al-Aidi to the position of (Secretary of the Expert Council) at the (fourteenth) rank in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

- Promote Yazid bin Sultan Al-Rasheed to the position of (Legal Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers.