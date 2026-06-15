في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز حماية المستهلك والحد من الشكاوى المرتبطة بالشحنات غير المطابقة للطلبات وحالات الغش والاحتيال في التجارة الإلكترونية، أكدت «غرفة الرياض» ضرورة تمكين العميل من فتح الشحنة والاطلاع على محتوياتها قبل تزويده برمز الاستلام، للتأكد من صحة الطلب ومطابقة المنتج للمواصفات المطلوبة وسلامته وجودته.

وأوضحت الغرفة، في تعميم موجه إلى مشتركيها، أن ذلك يأتي استناداً إلى خطاب صادر من وزارة التجارة تلقاه اتحاد الغرف السعودية، تضمن التأكيد على ضرورة إتاحة الفرصة للعميل للتحقق من محتويات الشحنة بحضور مندوب التوصيل قبل إتمام عملية الاستلام.

وبيّنت أن هذا الإجراء يهدف إلى تعزيز حماية المستهلك، والحد من المشكلات المرتبطة بالشحنات غير المطابقة للطلبات، إضافة إلى رفع مستوى الثقة في التجارة الإلكترونية وخدمات التوصيل.

وأكدت أن تمكين العميل من معاينة الشحنة قبل تسليمه رمز الاستلام يسهم في التحقق من سلامة المنتج وجودته ومطابقته للطلب، كما يعزز الشفافية بين المتاجر الإلكترونية والمستهلكين، ويحد من النزاعات المرتبطة بعمليات التسليم.

ويأتي هذا التوجيه ضمن الجهود الرامية إلى حماية حقوق المستهلكين والحد من حالات الاحتيال أو استلام شحنات غير مطلوبة أو مخالفة للمواصفات، بما يسهم في تحسين تجربة التسوق الإلكتروني وتعزيز موثوقية خدمات التوصيل في المملكة.