In a move aimed at enhancing consumer protection and reducing complaints related to shipments that do not match orders, as well as cases of fraud and deception in e-commerce, the "Riyadh Chamber" emphasized the necessity of allowing the customer to open the shipment and inspect its contents before providing them with the receipt code, to ensure the accuracy of the order and that the product meets the required specifications, safety, and quality.

The chamber clarified, in a circular directed to its subscribers, that this comes based on a letter issued by the Ministry of Commerce received by the Saudi Chambers Federation, which included the confirmation of the need to provide the customer with the opportunity to verify the contents of the shipment in the presence of the delivery representative before completing the receipt process.

It indicated that this procedure aims to enhance consumer protection, reduce issues related to shipments that do not match orders, in addition to increasing the level of trust in e-commerce and delivery services.

It confirmed that allowing the customer to inspect the shipment before handing them the receipt code contributes to verifying the safety and quality of the product and its compliance with the order, as well as enhancing transparency between online stores and consumers, and reducing disputes related to delivery operations.

This directive is part of efforts aimed at protecting consumer rights and reducing cases of fraud or receiving unwanted shipments or those that do not meet specifications, which contributes to improving the online shopping experience and enhancing the reliability of delivery services in the Kingdom.