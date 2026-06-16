The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, Paulo Rangel, today in Lisbon signed an agreement for mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports during Prince Faisal bin Farhan's official visit to the Portuguese Republic.

The signing of the agreement comes as part of efforts to enhance bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the Portuguese Republic, aimed at facilitating movement and communication, increasing levels of joint coordination, and expanding areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries.