أعلنت السلطات الأمنية في ولاية أيداهو الأمريكية عن سقوط عدد من القتلى والجرحى إثر حادث إطلاق نار دامي شهدته إحدى فروع سلسلة مطاعم للوجبات السريعة بمدينة «توين فولز».

وفي مؤتمر صحافي عاجل، كشف رئيس شرطة المدينة ماثيو هيكس، عن مقتل منفذ الهجوم في موقع الحادث، مشيراً إلى أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية على قدم وساق لكشف هوية الجاني والدوافع التي أقحمت المنطقة في هذه الفوضى.

مشهد فوضوي

وقع الحادث بعد ظهر (السبت) بالقرب من مجمع تجاري مكتظ بالمتبضعين، حيث كان يتواجد مئات الأشخاص في محيط المكان.

ووصف رئيس الشرطة هيكس مسرح الجريمة بـ «الفوضوي للغاية»، موضحاً أن التقييم النهائي لعدد القتلى والمصابين لا يزال قيد التوثيق حرصاً على إبلاغ عائلات الضحايا أولاً. وتأكيداً لاستتباب الأمن، أضاف هيكس: «نعتقد أن الخطر المباشر الذي كان يتهدد المنطقة قد زال تماماً».

استنفار أمني

وفي أولى الإفادات الرسمية قبل المؤتمر الصحافي، أشار برينت رينكي، عضو مجلس مفوضي مقاطعة «توين فولز»، إلى تلقيه معطيات أولية تؤكد إصابة 5 أشخاص على الأقل بجروح تفاوتت خطورتها.

وعلى الفور، فرضت القوات الأمنية طوقاً مشدداً، وأغلقت كافات الطرق والمنافذ المؤدية إلى موقع الجريمة، مع البدء في استجلاء شهادات المتواجدين في المكان. كما دعت الشرطة المواطنين للابتعاد عن المنطقة وناشدت كل من يملك معلومات قد تفيد التحقيق بالتواصل العاجل مع السلطات.

تُجدر الإشارة إلى أن مدينة «توين فولز» تُعد من المناطق الهادئة نسبياً بشمال غرب الولايات المتحدة؛ إذ يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو 56 ألف نسمة، وتقع على بُعد 205 كيلومترات جنوب شرقي العاصمة بويسي، ونحو 120 كيلومتراً شمال حدود ولاية نيفادا.