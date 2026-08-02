The security authorities in the state of Idaho, USA, announced that several people were killed and injured following a deadly shooting incident at one of the branches of a fast-food restaurant chain in the city of "Twin Falls."

In an urgent press conference, city police chief Matthew Hicks revealed that the attacker was killed at the scene, noting that investigations are still ongoing to uncover the identity of the perpetrator and the motives that plunged the area into this chaos.

Chaotic Scene

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon near a shopping complex crowded with shoppers, where hundreds of people were present in the vicinity.

Police chief Hicks described the crime scene as "extremely chaotic," explaining that the final assessment of the number of dead and injured is still being documented to ensure that the families of the victims are informed first. To confirm the restoration of security, Hicks added: "We believe that the immediate threat to the area has completely subsided."

Security Alert

In the first official statements before the press conference, Brent Rinky, a member of the Twin Falls County Commission, indicated that he received preliminary information confirming that at least 5 people were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Immediately, security forces imposed a tight cordon and closed all roads and access points leading to the crime scene, while beginning to gather testimonies from those present at the location. The police also urged citizens to stay away from the area and appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the authorities urgently.

It is worth noting that the city of "Twin Falls" is considered one of the relatively quiet areas in the northwest of the United States; it has a population of about 56,000 residents and is located 205 kilometers southeast of the capital Boise, and about 120 kilometers north of the Nevada state border.