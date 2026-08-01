شرف الأمير فهد بن مقرن، ومحافظ جدة سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، والأمير مشعل بن ثنيان، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله، والأمير تركي بن عبدالله بن سعد، والأمير سلطان بن فهد بن مقرن وعدد من المسؤولين والأعيان والسفراء والقناصل، حفل زواج زايد لؤي أنور جمجوم من ابنة أحمد عبدالرحمن حكيم، في أحد فنادق جدة.


وتبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات مع الأسرتين، سائلين الله للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة، وأن يبارك لهما ويبارك عليهما ويجمع بينهما في خير.