Prince Fahd bin Maqren, Jeddah Governor Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Prince Mishaal bin Thunayan, Prince Saud bin Abdullah, Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Saad, Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Maqren, along with a number of officials, dignitaries, ambassadors, and consuls, honored the wedding ceremony of Zaid Louay Jamjoum to the daughter of Ahmed Abdulrahman Hakim, at one of the hotels in Jeddah.



The attendees exchanged congratulations and blessings with both families, asking God to grant the newlyweds success and happiness, and to bless them and bring them together in goodness.