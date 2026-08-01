شرف الأمير فهد بن مقرن، ومحافظ جدة سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، والأمير مشعل بن ثنيان، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله، والأمير تركي بن عبدالله بن سعد، والأمير سلطان بن فهد بن مقرن وعدد من المسؤولين والأعيان والسفراء والقناصل، حفل زواج زايد لؤي أنور جمجوم من ابنة أحمد عبدالرحمن حكيم، في أحد فنادق جدة.
وتبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات مع الأسرتين، سائلين الله للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة، وأن يبارك لهما ويبارك عليهما ويجمع بينهما في خير.
Prince Fahd bin Maqren, Jeddah Governor Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Prince Mishaal bin Thunayan, Prince Saud bin Abdullah, Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Saad, Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Maqren, along with a number of officials, dignitaries, ambassadors, and consuls, honored the wedding ceremony of Zaid Louay Jamjoum to the daughter of Ahmed Abdulrahman Hakim, at one of the hotels in Jeddah.
The attendees exchanged congratulations and blessings with both families, asking God to grant the newlyweds success and happiness, and to bless them and bring them together in goodness.