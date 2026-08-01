احتفل الزميل الإعلامي الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن غرم الله الغامدي، أحد قيادات وزارة التعليم، بزواج نجله الدكتور خالد على كريمة دهام بن محمد الدهام، وذلك بإحدى قاعات الأفراح بالعاصمة الرياض.

وشهد الحفل حضور عدد من أعيان القبائل والزملاء الإعلاميين والقيادات التربوية إلى جانب الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا الأسرتين فرحتهما وقدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين سائلين الله أن يبارك لهما ويجمع بينهما في خير.