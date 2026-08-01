Media colleague Dr. Abdulrahman bin Gharam Allah Al-Ghamdi, one of the leaders of the Ministry of Education, celebrated the marriage of his son Dr. Khalid to the daughter of Daham bin Mohammed Al-Daham, at one of the wedding halls in the capital, Riyadh.

The ceremony was attended by a number of tribal dignitaries, media colleagues, and educational leaders, along with relatives and friends who shared in the joy of both families and offered their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds, asking Allah to bless them and bring them together in goodness.