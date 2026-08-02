اشترطت منصة «قوى»، التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، على الموظفين المسجلين على رأس العمل في الجهات الحكومية والراغبين في العمل لدى منشآت خاصة مرتبطة بمنصة «قوى»، ضرورة إنهاء ارتباطهم الوظيفي بالجهة الحكومية عبر منصة «مسار».
وجاءت رسالة توضيحية للموظفين الحكوميين على منصة «قوى» عند محاولة تقديم طلب توظيف في منشآت خاصة تنص على: «عذراً، لا يمكنك إنشاء عقد لهذا الموظف لأنه موظف حكومي»، خلال إصدار عقد عمل جديد.
وأكدت المنصة، أنه «لا يمكن إبرام عقود للعاملين الحكوميين عبر منصة قوى إلا بعد استكمال إجراءات إخلاء الطرف وطي القيد من الجهة الحكومية عبر منصة مسار»، ما يعني ضرورة إنهاء جميع الإجراءات الوظيفية الحكومية واعتمادها إلكترونياً قبل انتقال الموظف للعمل في منشأة بالقطاع الخاص. يأتي هذا الإجراء ضمن الربط الإلكتروني بين الأنظمة الحكومية، لضمان تحديث الحالة الوظيفية للعاملين والتحقق من عدم وجود ارتباط وظيفي قائم قبل توثيق عقود العمل الجديدة عبر «قوى». كما أجرت منصة «قوى» أخيراً عدداً من التحديثات لتعزيز وضوح الخدمات المقدمة للمنشآت، من بينها إضافة تاريخ انتهاء الإعفاء من رسوم رخص العمل ضمن صفحة «مراجعة رسوم رخص العمل» في خدمة «حساب الرسوم»، ما يمكّن المنشآت الصغيرة من معرفة موعد انتهاء فترة الإعفاء بشكل مباشر عند مراجعة بياناتها.
وتُعد منصة «قوى»، البوابة الرقمية الموحدة لخدمات قطاع العمل، حيث تتيح للمنشآت والعاملين تنفيذ وتوثيق عقود العمل، وإدارة الخدمات العمالية، وإنجاز العديد من الإجراءات إلكترونياً، ضمن جهود التحول الرقمي ورفع كفاءة سوق العمل.
The "Qiwa" platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has stipulated that employees registered as active in government entities who wish to work for private establishments linked to the "Qiwa" platform must terminate their employment relationship with the government entity through the "Masar" platform.
A clarifying message for government employees on the "Qiwa" platform appeared when attempting to submit a job application to private establishments, stating: "Sorry, you cannot create a contract for this employee because they are a government employee," during the issuance of a new employment contract.
The platform confirmed that "contracts for government employees cannot be concluded through the Qiwa platform until the clearance procedures and termination of service from the government entity are completed via the Masar platform," which means that all government employment procedures must be completed and approved electronically before the employee transitions to work in a private sector establishment. This procedure is part of the electronic linkage between government systems to ensure the updating of the employment status of workers and to verify that there is no existing employment relationship before documenting new employment contracts through "Qiwa." The "Qiwa" platform has also recently made several updates to enhance the clarity of the services provided to establishments, including adding the expiration date of the exemption from work permit fees on the "Review Work Permit Fees" page in the "Fee Calculation" service, enabling small establishments to know the expiration date of the exemption period directly when reviewing their data.
The "Qiwa" platform is considered the unified digital gateway for labor sector services, allowing establishments and workers to execute and document employment contracts, manage labor services, and complete many procedures electronically, as part of the efforts for digital transformation and improving the efficiency of the labor market.