اشترطت منصة «قوى»، التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، على الموظفين المسجلين على رأس العمل في الجهات الحكومية والراغبين في العمل لدى منشآت خاصة مرتبطة بمنصة «قوى»، ضرورة إنهاء ارتباطهم الوظيفي بالجهة الحكومية عبر منصة «مسار».

وجاءت رسالة توضيحية للموظفين الحكوميين على منصة «قوى» عند محاولة تقديم طلب توظيف في منشآت خاصة تنص على: «عذراً، لا يمكنك إنشاء عقد لهذا الموظف لأنه موظف حكومي»، خلال إصدار عقد عمل جديد.

وأكدت المنصة، أنه «لا يمكن إبرام عقود للعاملين الحكوميين عبر منصة قوى إلا بعد استكمال إجراءات إخلاء الطرف وطي القيد من الجهة الحكومية عبر منصة مسار»، ما يعني ضرورة إنهاء جميع الإجراءات الوظيفية الحكومية واعتمادها إلكترونياً قبل انتقال الموظف للعمل في منشأة بالقطاع الخاص. يأتي هذا الإجراء ضمن الربط الإلكتروني بين الأنظمة الحكومية، لضمان تحديث الحالة الوظيفية للعاملين والتحقق من عدم وجود ارتباط وظيفي قائم قبل توثيق عقود العمل الجديدة عبر «قوى». كما أجرت منصة «قوى» أخيراً عدداً من التحديثات لتعزيز وضوح الخدمات المقدمة للمنشآت، من بينها إضافة تاريخ انتهاء الإعفاء من رسوم رخص العمل ضمن صفحة «مراجعة رسوم رخص العمل» في خدمة «حساب الرسوم»، ما يمكّن المنشآت الصغيرة من معرفة موعد انتهاء فترة الإعفاء بشكل مباشر عند مراجعة بياناتها.

وتُعد منصة «قوى»، البوابة الرقمية الموحدة لخدمات قطاع العمل، حيث تتيح للمنشآت والعاملين تنفيذ وتوثيق عقود العمل، وإدارة الخدمات العمالية، وإنجاز العديد من الإجراءات إلكترونياً، ضمن جهود التحول الرقمي ورفع كفاءة سوق العمل.