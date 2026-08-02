The "Qiwa" platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has stipulated that employees registered as active in government entities who wish to work for private establishments linked to the "Qiwa" platform must terminate their employment relationship with the government entity through the "Masar" platform.

A clarifying message for government employees on the "Qiwa" platform appeared when attempting to submit a job application to private establishments, stating: "Sorry, you cannot create a contract for this employee because they are a government employee," during the issuance of a new employment contract.

The platform confirmed that "contracts for government employees cannot be concluded through the Qiwa platform until the clearance procedures and termination of service from the government entity are completed via the Masar platform," which means that all government employment procedures must be completed and approved electronically before the employee transitions to work in a private sector establishment. This procedure is part of the electronic linkage between government systems to ensure the updating of the employment status of workers and to verify that there is no existing employment relationship before documenting new employment contracts through "Qiwa." The "Qiwa" platform has also recently made several updates to enhance the clarity of the services provided to establishments, including adding the expiration date of the exemption from work permit fees on the "Review Work Permit Fees" page in the "Fee Calculation" service, enabling small establishments to know the expiration date of the exemption period directly when reviewing their data.

The "Qiwa" platform is considered the unified digital gateway for labor sector services, allowing establishments and workers to execute and document employment contracts, manage labor services, and complete many procedures electronically, as part of the efforts for digital transformation and improving the efficiency of the labor market.