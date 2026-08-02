His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud made a phone call to His Excellency President Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and their regional and international implications at various levels. The Crown Prince - may God protect him - emphasized the necessity of prioritizing dialogue to de-escalate tensions and the importance of making all possible efforts to achieve a calm that paves the way for diplomatic solutions that yield positive results for maintaining the security and stability of the region, preventing a drift into a wider conflict whose repercussions would affect regional and international security and stability.

The call also reviewed the existing areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them.