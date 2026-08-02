أعلنت إدارة نادي الشباب برئاسة عبدالعزيز المالك، إتمام إجراءات التعاقد مع المدافع السنغالي مامادو تييرنو باري، بنظام الإعارة لمدة عام مع أفضلية الشراء، في خطوة تهدف إلى تدعيم صفوف الفريق الأول خلال منافسات الموسم الرياضي الجديد.
ويأتي انضمام باري ضمن تحركات إدارة «الليث» لتعزيز المنظومة الدفاعية بعنصر شاب يمتلك مقومات بدنية وفنية مميزة، بعد المستويات التي قدمها خلال تجربته في الملاعب الأوروبية مع نادي أونيون سان جيلواز البلجيكي، حيث جذب اهتمام عدد من الأندية قبل أن يحسم الشباب الصفقة لصالحه.
وتسعى الإدارة الشبابية من خلال هذه الصفقة إلى منح الجهاز الفني خيارات إضافية في مركز قلب الدفاع، وبناء خط خلفي أكثر صلابة، استعداداً للاستحقاقات القادمة، وسط تطلعات جماهير «شيخ الأندية» للعودة بقوة إلى المنافسة على البطولات.
The management of Al-Shabab Club, headed by Abdulaziz Al-Malik, announced the completion of the contract procedures with Senegalese defender Mamadou Tierno Barry, on a one-year loan with an option to buy, in a move aimed at strengthening the first team's squad during the upcoming sports season.
Barry's joining is part of the "Lion" management's efforts to enhance the defensive system with a young player who possesses distinctive physical and technical attributes, following the performances he delivered during his experience in European football with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, where he attracted the attention of several clubs before Al-Shabab secured the deal in their favor.
The Al-Shabab management aims through this deal to provide the coaching staff with additional options in the center-back position and to build a more solid backline in preparation for the upcoming challenges, amid the aspirations of the "Sheikh of Clubs" fans to return strongly to compete for titles.