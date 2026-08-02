The management of Al-Shabab Club, headed by Abdulaziz Al-Malik, announced the completion of the contract procedures with Senegalese defender Mamadou Tierno Barry, on a one-year loan with an option to buy, in a move aimed at strengthening the first team's squad during the upcoming sports season.



Barry's joining is part of the "Lion" management's efforts to enhance the defensive system with a young player who possesses distinctive physical and technical attributes, following the performances he delivered during his experience in European football with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, where he attracted the attention of several clubs before Al-Shabab secured the deal in their favor.



The Al-Shabab management aims through this deal to provide the coaching staff with additional options in the center-back position and to build a more solid backline in preparation for the upcoming challenges, amid the aspirations of the "Sheikh of Clubs" fans to return strongly to compete for titles.