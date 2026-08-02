أعلنت إدارة نادي الشباب برئاسة عبدالعزيز المالك، إتمام إجراءات التعاقد مع المدافع السنغالي مامادو تييرنو باري، بنظام الإعارة لمدة عام مع أفضلية الشراء، في خطوة تهدف إلى تدعيم صفوف الفريق الأول خلال منافسات الموسم الرياضي الجديد.


ويأتي انضمام باري ضمن تحركات إدارة «الليث» لتعزيز المنظومة الدفاعية بعنصر شاب يمتلك مقومات بدنية وفنية مميزة، بعد المستويات التي قدمها خلال تجربته في الملاعب الأوروبية مع نادي أونيون سان جيلواز البلجيكي، حيث جذب اهتمام عدد من الأندية قبل أن يحسم الشباب الصفقة لصالحه.


وتسعى الإدارة الشبابية من خلال هذه الصفقة إلى منح الجهاز الفني خيارات إضافية في مركز قلب الدفاع، وبناء خط خلفي أكثر صلابة، استعداداً للاستحقاقات القادمة، وسط تطلعات جماهير «شيخ الأندية» للعودة بقوة إلى المنافسة على البطولات.