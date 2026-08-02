U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of military strikes that were prepared against Iranian targets, noting that this retreat remains contingent upon reaching an urgent political settlement. Trump emphasized that U.S. forces maintain the highest levels of readiness and alertness for field action should the peaceful path falter.

The U.S. President clarified that the fundamental pillars of the current proposal consist of a complete guarantee of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the definitive dismantling of the Iranian nuclear threat. Trump revealed that Washington has received requests from Tehran and regional parties in the Middle East wishing to postpone military action, pointing out that Tel Aviv has expressed its agreement to exercise restraint and cancel strikes on the condition of a swift resolution of developments through the hoped-for agreement.

In a related context, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the necessity of a "radical transformation in the performance of the Iranian regime," asserting that the current leadership in Tehran has never before tested the will of a U.S. President like Donald Trump, who has established a new approach relying on unprecedented military and economic pressure tools.

In statements he made to Fox News, Rubio criticized the approach of previous U.S. administrations, considering that they relied on "empty warnings, inactive understandings, and limited-impact consequences," which encouraged Iran to underestimate the factor of U.S. deterrence over the past years.

Rubio added that the Trump administration has redefined the rules of the game by depriving Tehran of building a "conventional military cover" that would allow it to protect its nuclear ambitions, a situation that, according to him, has reflected in undermining its defensive capabilities and tightening the noose of isolation around it to force it to make real concessions at the negotiating table.

Rubio concluded his remarks by affirming that Washington's goal does not necessarily target the direct overthrow of the regime as much as it imposes on it a "comprehensive change in its behaviors and regional and international policies."