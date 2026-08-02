أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن تعليق الضربات العسكرية التي كانت مجهزة ضد أهداف إيرانية، معقباً أن هذا التراجع يظل رهيناً بالتوصل إلى تسوية سياسية عاجلة. وأكد ترمب أن القوات الأمريكية تبقي على أعلى درجات الجاهزية والتحفز للتحرك الميداني في حال تعثر المسار السلمي.

وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أن الركائز الأساسية للمقترح الحاضر تتمثل في الضمان الكامل لحرية الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، وتفكيك التهديد النووي الإيراني بصورة نهائية. وكشف ترمب عن تلقي واشنطن مطالبات من طهران وأطراف إقليمية في الشرق الأوسط تتمنى إرجاء التحرك العسكري، لافتاً إلى أن تل أبيب أبدت موافقتها على ضبط النفس وإلغاء الضربات شريطة الحسم السريع للتطوارات عبر الاتفاق المأمول.

وفي سياق متصل، شدد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو على ضرورة حدوث «تحول جذري في أداء النظام الإيراني»، مؤكداً أن القيادة الحالية في طهران لم تختبر من قبل إرادة رئيس أمريكي مثل دونالد ترمب، الذي أرسى مقاربة جديدة تعتمد أدوات الضغط العسكري والاقتصادي غير المسبوقة.

وفي تصريحات خصّ بها شبكة «فوكس نيوز» (Fox News)، انتقد روبيو أسلوب الإدارات الأمريكية السابقة، معتبراً أنها اعتمدت على «إنذارات بلا رصيد، وتفاهمات غير مفعلة، وتبعات محدودة الأثر»، مما شجع إيران على الاستهانة بعامل الردع الأمريكي طوال السنوات الماضية.

وأضاف روبيو أن إدارة ترمب أعادت رسم قواعد اللعبة عبر حرمان طهران من بناء «غطاء عسكري تقليدي» يتيح لها حماية طموحاتها النووية، الأمر الذي انعكس -حسب قوله- في تقويض قدراتها الدفاعية وزيادة خناق العزلة عليها لإرغامها على تقديم تنازلات حقيقية على طاولة المفاوضات.

واختتم وزير الخارجية تصريحاته، مؤكداً أن هدف واشنطن لا يستهدف بالضرورة الإسقاط المباشر للنظام بقدر ما يفرض عليه «تغييراً شاملاً في سلوكياته وسياساته الإقليمية والدولية».