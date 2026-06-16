نددت منظمة أوكسفام البريطانية بما وصفته بـ«الثراء المتسارع» لكبار مليارديرات وشركات الطاقة في دول مجموعة السبع، مؤكدةً أنهم حققوا مكاسب ضخمة منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية في أواخر فبراير الماضي.
ووفقاً لتقرير المنظمة، فإن 41 مليارديراً في قطاع الطاقة تمكنوا من زيادة ثرواتهم بنحو 23.5 مليار دولار خلال أشهر قليلة؛ أي ما يعادل 300 مليون دولار يومياً.
وترى (أوكسفام) أن ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والمواد الغذائية، نتيجة التوترات في مضيق هرمز واضطراب الأسواق العالمية، أدى إلى تفاقم معاناة الأسر حول العالم، بينما استفادت الشركات الكبرى من موجة الارتفاعات.
وتشير تقديرات المنظمة إلى أن أرباح أكبر ست شركات نفطية دولية قد ترتفع بنسبة 80%؛ ما يعني إضافة 68 مليار دولار فوق التوقعات السابقة للحرب.
وتتوقع (أوكسفام) أن تصل الأرباح الإجمالية لهذه الشركات إلى 152 مليار دولار في عام 2026؛ أي ما يعادل 416 مليون دولار يومياً، وهو ما اعتبرته دليلاً على اتساع فجوة التفاوت الاجتماعي.
وقال المدير العام للمنظمة أميتاب بيهار، إن الحروب «تتحول بالنسبة للبعض إلى مصدر ضخم للربح»، مشيراً إلى أن النظام الاقتصادي العالمي يعيد توزيع الثروة لصالح الأكثر ثراءً. كما انتقدت المنظمة غياب استجابة فعالة من دول مجموعة السبع، داعية إلى فرض ضرائب على «الأرباح الاستثنائية» لشركات الطاقة.
The British organization Oxfam condemned what it described as the "accelerating wealth" of major billionaires and energy companies in the G7 countries, asserting that they have made massive gains since the outbreak of the U.S.-Iranian war in late February.
According to the organization's report, 41 billionaires in the energy sector managed to increase their wealth by about $23.5 billion in just a few months; equivalent to $300 million per day.
Oxfam believes that the rise in energy and food prices, due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in global markets, has exacerbated the suffering of families around the world, while major companies have benefited from the surge.
The organization's estimates indicate that the profits of the six largest international oil companies could rise by 80%; which means adding $68 billion above previous war expectations.
Oxfam expects the total profits of these companies to reach $152 billion by 2026; equivalent to $416 million per day, which it considered evidence of the widening gap in social inequality.
The organization's director general, Amitabh Behar, stated that wars "become a huge source of profit for some," pointing out that the global economic system is redistributing wealth in favor of the richest. The organization also criticized the lack of an effective response from the G7 countries, calling for taxes on the "extraordinary profits" of energy companies.