The British organization Oxfam condemned what it described as the "accelerating wealth" of major billionaires and energy companies in the G7 countries, asserting that they have made massive gains since the outbreak of the U.S.-Iranian war in late February.

According to the organization's report, 41 billionaires in the energy sector managed to increase their wealth by about $23.5 billion in just a few months; equivalent to $300 million per day.

Oxfam believes that the rise in energy and food prices, due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in global markets, has exacerbated the suffering of families around the world, while major companies have benefited from the surge.

The organization's estimates indicate that the profits of the six largest international oil companies could rise by 80%; which means adding $68 billion above previous war expectations.

Oxfam expects the total profits of these companies to reach $152 billion by 2026; equivalent to $416 million per day, which it considered evidence of the widening gap in social inequality.

The organization's director general, Amitabh Behar, stated that wars "become a huge source of profit for some," pointing out that the global economic system is redistributing wealth in favor of the richest. The organization also criticized the lack of an effective response from the G7 countries, calling for taxes on the "extraordinary profits" of energy companies.