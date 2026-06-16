نددت منظمة أوكسفام البريطانية بما وصفته بـ«الثراء المتسارع» لكبار مليارديرات وشركات الطاقة في دول مجموعة السبع، مؤكدةً أنهم حققوا مكاسب ضخمة منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية في أواخر فبراير الماضي.

ووفقاً لتقرير المنظمة، فإن 41 مليارديراً في قطاع الطاقة تمكنوا من زيادة ثرواتهم بنحو 23.5 مليار دولار خلال أشهر قليلة؛ أي ما يعادل 300 مليون دولار يومياً.

وترى (أوكسفام) أن ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والمواد الغذائية، نتيجة التوترات في مضيق هرمز واضطراب الأسواق العالمية، أدى إلى تفاقم معاناة الأسر حول العالم، بينما استفادت الشركات الكبرى من موجة الارتفاعات.

وتشير تقديرات المنظمة إلى أن أرباح أكبر ست شركات نفطية دولية قد ترتفع بنسبة 80%؛ ما يعني إضافة 68 مليار دولار فوق التوقعات السابقة للحرب.

وتتوقع (أوكسفام) أن تصل الأرباح الإجمالية لهذه الشركات إلى 152 مليار دولار في عام 2026؛ أي ما يعادل 416 مليون دولار يومياً، وهو ما اعتبرته دليلاً على اتساع فجوة التفاوت الاجتماعي.

وقال المدير العام للمنظمة أميتاب بيهار، إن الحروب «تتحول بالنسبة للبعض إلى مصدر ضخم للربح»، مشيراً إلى أن النظام الاقتصادي العالمي يعيد توزيع الثروة لصالح الأكثر ثراءً. كما انتقدت المنظمة غياب استجابة فعالة من دول مجموعة السبع، داعية إلى فرض ضرائب على «الأرباح الاستثنائية» لشركات الطاقة.