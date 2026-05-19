The Hajj security forces apprehended 5 residents of Malaysian nationality for violating the Hajj regulations and instructions by using dirt roads and valleys, and attempting to enter the holy capital and stay there without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were stopped and legal actions were taken against them.

The General Administration of the Mujahideen urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violations expose offenders to legal penalties.

It called for promptly reporting violators via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.