لخلافة غوارديولا.. مانشستر سيتي يتفق مع ماريسكا

The famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Manchester City has reached an agreement with Italian coach Enzo Maresca to succeed Pep Guardiola in leading the team starting from next season.

Verbal Agreement

Romano clarified via his account on the "X" platform that City’s management has verbally agreed with Maresca, and the coach will sign a three-year contract with the English club.

The reliable journalist added that the Italian coach has always been considered the ideal candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola.

His Relationship with Guardiola

It is worth noting that Maresca was an assistant to Guardiola during City's treble-winning season in 2022-2023 and played a key role in the club's academy before joining the first team.

Guardiola Leaves After an Iconic Career

The British newspaper "Daily Mail" reported yesterday (Monday) that Guardiola, one of the greatest managers in the history of English football, will leave Manchester City after the final match in the Premier League against Aston Villa next Sunday, bringing an end to a magical 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, during which he won 20 titles and made City one of the best clubs in the world.

It continued that Manchester City is expected to have begun informing its partners and sponsors about the upcoming official announcement, at a time when the news was widely circulated among those close to Guardiola, with confirmation expected at some point on Sunday, in preparation for celebrating the significant impact of the coach on English football during the open-top bus parade on Monday.