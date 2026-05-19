أكد الصحفي الإيطالي الشهير فابريزو رومانو توصل إدارة نادي مانشستر سيتي إلى اتفاق مع المدرب الإيطالي إنزو ماريسكا، لخلافة بيب غوارديولا في قيادة الفريق بداية من الموسم القادم.

اتفاق شفهي

وأوضح رومانو عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن إدارة السيتي اتفقت شفهياً مع ماريسكا، وسيوقع المدرب على عقد مدته ثلاث سنوات مع النادي الإنجليزي.

وأضاف الصحفي الموثوق أن المدرب الإيطالي لطالما اعتُبر المرشح الأمثل لخلافة بيب غوارديولا.

لخلافة غوارديولا.. مانشستر سيتي يتفق مع ماريسكا

علاقته بغوارديولا

يُذكر أن ماريسكا كان مساعداً لغوارديولا خلال فوز السيتي بالثلاثية في موسم 2022-2023، ولعب دوراً رئيسياً في أكاديمية النادي قبل انضمامه إلى الفريق الأول.

غوارديولا يغادر بعد مسيرة أسطورية

وكانت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية ذكرت أمس (الإثنين) أن غوارديولا، أحد أعظم المدربين في تاريخ كرة القدم الإنجليزية، سيغادر مانشستر سيتي عقب المباراة الأخيرة في البريميرليغ ضد أستون فيلا الأحد القادم، ليسدل الستار على 10 سنوات ساحرة في ملعب الاتحاد، فاز خلالها بـ20 لقباً، وجعل من السيتي أحد أفضل أندية العالم.

لخلافة غوارديولا.. مانشستر سيتي يتفق مع ماريسكا

وتابعت أنه من المتوقع أن يكون مانشستر سيتي قد بدأ بإبلاغ شركائه من الرعاة بقرب الإعلان الرسمي، في وقت كان الخبر متداولاً على نطاق واسع بين المقربين من غوارديولا، على أن يتم تأكيده في وقت ما يوم الأحد، تمهيداً للاحتفال بالتأثير الكبير للمدرب على كرة القدم الإنجليزية خلال موكب الحافلة المكشوفة يوم الإثنين.