The Muslim World League strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted the Islamic Center of "San Diego" in the state of "California," USA.

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Union of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this horrific crime, reiterating the League's position that rejects and condemns the terrorizing of the peaceful, the targeting of worshippers and places of worship, as well as violence and terrorism, and the ideology of hatred that underlies such rhetoric and general practices towards followers of different religions, races, and cultures.

The League expressed its solidarity and sympathy with the victims' families, asking Allah Almighty to envelop the victims in His vast mercy and grant them a place in His spacious gardens.