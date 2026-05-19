Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing today (Tuesday) for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.



The Kremlin announced that Putin and Xi intend to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as key international and regional issues, emphasizing that Moscow has very high hopes for the visit, which is part of a series of annual reciprocal meetings between Putin and Xi.



Russian President's foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, stated that Moscow and Beijing's positions on foreign policy are almost identical, explaining that the relations between the two countries have reached an unprecedented level.



He noted that the timing of the visit, which came just days after Trump left Beijing, is purely coincidental, indicating that the strong relations between Russia and China could contribute to the stability of international affairs.



Ushakov said: "In light of the Middle East crisis, Russia maintains its role as a reliable energy supplier, while China remains a responsible consumer."



In contrast, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that this will be his twenty-fifth visit to the country, confirming that the relationship between Putin and Xi is close.



It is worth mentioning that Putin's last visit to China was in September 2025, when he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin and watched a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.