وصل الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلى بكين في زيارة تستمر يومين بدعوة من نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ، وذلك بمناسبة الذكرى الـ25 لمعاهدة حسن الجوار والصداقة والتعاون بين موسكو وبكين.


وأعلن الكرملين، إن بوتين وشي يعتزمان مناقشة التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين، إضافة إلى قضايا دولية وإقليمية رئيسية، مؤكداً أنه موسكو تعلق آمالاً كبيرة للغاية على الزيارة، التي تأتي ضمن سلسلة اجتماعات سنوية متبادلة بين بوتين وشي.


وقال مستشار السياسة الخارجية للرئيس الروسي، يوري أوشاكوف، إن مواقف موسكو وبكين في السياسة الخارجية متطابقة تقريباً، موضحاً إن العلاقات بين البلدين وصلت إلى مستوى غير مسبوق.


ولفت إلى أن توقيت الزيارة، الذي جاء بعد أيام من مغادرة ترمب لبكين محض صدفة، مبيناً إن العلاقات القوية بين روسيا والصين يمكن أن تسهم في استقرار الشؤون الدولية.


وقال أوشاكوف: «في ظل أزمة الشرق الأوسط، تحتفظ روسيا بدورها كمورد موثوق للطاقة، بينما تبقى الصين مستهلكاً مسؤولاً».


في المقابل، قالت وزارة الخارجية الصينية، إن الزيارة ستكون الخامسة والعشرين له إلى بلادها، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بين بوتين وشي وثيقة.


يذكر أن آخر زيارة لبوتين للصين كانت في سبتمبر 2025، عندما حضر قمة منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون في تيانجين، وشاهد عرضاً عسكرياً بمناسبة الذكرى الثمانين لنهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية.