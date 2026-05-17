The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and President of the General Authority for Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, has commenced his duties in Mecca, and chaired a session of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, with the presence of the committee members and its Secretary-General, as part of the presidency's activities during the Hajj season.

The session discussed a number of topics and legal issues presented to the committee, within the framework of caring for the clarification of legal rulings.

The Grand Mufti's commencement of his work in Mecca and his chairing of the meetings of the Permanent Committee for Ifta is an extension of the efforts of the General Authority for Scientific Research and Ifta in serving the guests of Allah and enhancing the message of well-founded fatwas during the Hajj season.