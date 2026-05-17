باشر المفتي العام للمملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان مهمات عمله في مكة المكرمة، ورأَس جلسة اللجنة الدائمة للفتوى، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة، وأمينها العام، وذلك ضمن أعمال الرئاسة في موسم الحج.
وناقشت الجلسة عدداً من الموضوعات والمسائل الشرعية المعروضة على اللجنة، في إطار العناية ببيان الأحكام الشرعية.
وتأتي مباشرة المفتي أعماله في مكة المكرمة ورئاسته اجتماعات اللجنة الدائمة للفتوى امتداداً لجهود الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتعزيز رسالة الفتوى المؤصلة في موسم الحج.
The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and President of the General Authority for Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, has commenced his duties in Mecca, and chaired a session of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, with the presence of the committee members and its Secretary-General, as part of the presidency's activities during the Hajj season.
The session discussed a number of topics and legal issues presented to the committee, within the framework of caring for the clarification of legal rulings.
The Grand Mufti's commencement of his work in Mecca and his chairing of the meetings of the Permanent Committee for Ifta is an extension of the efforts of the General Authority for Scientific Research and Ifta in serving the guests of Allah and enhancing the message of well-founded fatwas during the Hajj season.