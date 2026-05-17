باشر المفتي العام للمملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان مهمات عمله في مكة المكرمة، ورأَس جلسة اللجنة الدائمة للفتوى، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة، وأمينها العام، وذلك ضمن أعمال الرئاسة في موسم الحج.

وناقشت الجلسة عدداً من الموضوعات والمسائل الشرعية المعروضة على اللجنة، في إطار العناية ببيان الأحكام الشرعية.

وتأتي مباشرة المفتي أعماله في مكة المكرمة ورئاسته اجتماعات اللجنة الدائمة للفتوى امتداداً لجهود الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتعزيز رسالة الفتوى المؤصلة في موسم الحج.