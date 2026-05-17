استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في الرياض، اليوم، مبعوث الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى سورية توم باراك.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في سورية وسبل دعم الاستقرار فيها، إضافة إلى تبادل وجهات النظر حول الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received today in Riyadh the United States Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barak.
During the reception, they discussed the latest developments in Syria and ways to support stability there, in addition to exchanging views on topics of mutual interest.