The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the execution of a death sentence for one of the perpetrators in the Jazan region. The text is as follows: Allah, the Almighty, said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered). And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution [a saving of] life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous). Mohammed Jilan Ahmed Maqbool - a Yemeni national - committed the murder of Yahya Ahmed Zain Zubair - also a Yemeni national - by stabbing him multiple times with a sharp object, resulting in his death.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. Upon referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death by legal retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to carry out what was legally determined.

The death sentence was executed against the perpetrator Mohammed Jilan Ahmed Maqbool - a Yemeni national - on Sunday, 10/10/1447 AH, corresponding to 29/3/2026 AD, in the Jazan region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who may think of committing such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the Guide to the Straight Path.