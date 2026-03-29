أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصاً بأحد الجناة في منطقة جازان، فيما يلي نصه: قال الله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِصَاصُ فِي الْقَتْلَى). وقال تعالى: (وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقِصَاصِ حَيَاةٌ يَا أُولِي الْأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ). أقدم محمد جيلان أحمد مقبول -يمني الجنسية- على قتل يحيى أحمد زين زبير -يمني الجنسية، وذلك بطعنه بأداة حادة عدة طعنات مما أدى إلى وفاته.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة، صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله قصاصاً، وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصاً بالجاني محمد جيلان أحمد مقبول -يمني الجنسية- يوم الأحد بتاريخ 10 / 10 / 1447هـ الموافق 29 / 3 / 2026م بمنطقة جازان.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.