أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصاً بأحد الجناة في منطقة جازان، فيما يلي نصه: قال الله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِصَاصُ فِي الْقَتْلَى). وقال تعالى: (وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقِصَاصِ حَيَاةٌ يَا أُولِي الْأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ). أقدم محمد جيلان أحمد مقبول -يمني الجنسية- على قتل يحيى أحمد زين زبير -يمني الجنسية، وذلك بطعنه بأداة حادة عدة طعنات مما أدى إلى وفاته.
وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة، صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله قصاصاً، وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.
وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصاً بالجاني محمد جيلان أحمد مقبول -يمني الجنسية- يوم الأحد بتاريخ 10 / 10 / 1447هـ الموافق 29 / 3 / 2026م بمنطقة جازان.
ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.
والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.
The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the execution of a death sentence for one of the perpetrators in the Jazan region. The text is as follows: Allah, the Almighty, said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered). And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution [a saving of] life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous). Mohammed Jilan Ahmed Maqbool - a Yemeni national - committed the murder of Yahya Ahmed Zain Zubair - also a Yemeni national - by stabbing him multiple times with a sharp object, resulting in his death.
Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. Upon referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death by legal retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to carry out what was legally determined.
The death sentence was executed against the perpetrator Mohammed Jilan Ahmed Maqbool - a Yemeni national - on Sunday, 10/10/1447 AH, corresponding to 29/3/2026 AD, in the Jazan region.
The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who may think of committing such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.
And Allah is the Guide to the Straight Path.