حدد رئيس وزراء اليونان كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس سلسلة من الإجراءات الاقتصادية في خطاب أسبوعي اليوم، التي تهدف إلى تخفيف آثار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على الأسعار المحلية.
وأعلن ميتسوتاكيس زيادة الحد الأدنى للأجور من 880 يورو إلى 920 يورو لعمال القطاعين العام والخاص.
وتشمل الإجراءات، بإجمالي ميزانية 300 مليون يورو، إعانات مستهدفة للأسر ذات الدخل المنخفض للوقود، وسلع المتاجر الكبرى، وأسمدة، وتذاكر عبارات، مع دعم إضافي للأسر التي لديها أطفال.
دعم مالي
وقال ميتسوتاكيس: «نأمل أن يتم فتح منصة فيول باس التي تسمح للأسر بتقديم طلبات للحصول على دعم مالي لتعويض تكاليف ارتفاع الوقود، بحلول الأسبوع القادم».
وحدد أيضاً سبل تطوير الدفاع الوطني بإجمالي ميزانية نحو 4 مليارات يورو، بما في ذلك شراء سفن حربية وطائرات مقاتلة حديثة.
The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, outlined a series of economic measures in a weekly speech today, aimed at alleviating the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on local prices.
Mitsotakis announced an increase in the minimum wage from 880 euros to 920 euros for workers in both the public and private sectors.
The measures, with a total budget of 300 million euros, include targeted subsidies for low-income families for fuel, supermarket goods, fertilizers, and ferry tickets, along with additional support for families with children.
Financial Support
Mitsotakis stated, “We hope that the Fuel Pass platform will be opened next week, allowing families to apply for financial support to offset the rising fuel costs.”
He also outlined ways to develop national defense with a total budget of around 4 billion euros, including the purchase of warships and modern fighter jets.