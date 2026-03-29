حدد رئيس وزراء اليونان كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس سلسلة من الإجراءات الاقتصادية في خطاب أسبوعي اليوم، التي تهدف إلى تخفيف آثار الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على الأسعار المحلية.


وأعلن ميتسوتاكيس زيادة الحد الأدنى للأجور من 880 يورو إلى 920 يورو لعمال القطاعين العام والخاص.


وتشمل الإجراءات، بإجمالي ميزانية 300 مليون يورو، إعانات مستهدفة للأسر ذات الدخل المنخفض للوقود، وسلع المتاجر الكبرى، وأسمدة، وتذاكر عبارات، مع دعم إضافي للأسر التي لديها أطفال.


دعم مالي


وقال ميتسوتاكيس: «نأمل أن يتم فتح منصة فيول باس التي تسمح للأسر بتقديم طلبات للحصول على دعم مالي لتعويض تكاليف ارتفاع الوقود، بحلول الأسبوع القادم».


وحدد أيضاً سبل تطوير الدفاع الوطني بإجمالي ميزانية نحو 4 مليارات يورو، بما في ذلك شراء سفن حربية وطائرات مقاتلة حديثة.