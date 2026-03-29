The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, outlined a series of economic measures in a weekly speech today, aimed at alleviating the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on local prices.



Mitsotakis announced an increase in the minimum wage from 880 euros to 920 euros for workers in both the public and private sectors.



The measures, with a total budget of 300 million euros, include targeted subsidies for low-income families for fuel, supermarket goods, fertilizers, and ferry tickets, along with additional support for families with children.



Financial Support



Mitsotakis stated, “We hope that the Fuel Pass platform will be opened next week, allowing families to apply for financial support to offset the rising fuel costs.”



He also outlined ways to develop national defense with a total budget of around 4 billion euros, including the purchase of warships and modern fighter jets.