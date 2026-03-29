حذر المبعوث الأممي الخاص إلى اليمن هانس غروندبرغ اليوم (الأحد) من خطورة انخراط الحوثيين في الحرب الإيرانية على حياة المدنيين في اليمن.


وأعرب المبعوث الأممي في بيان عن قلقه البالغ إزاء قرار الحوثي الأخير بالانخراط في الحرب (الإيرانية) عبر شنّ هجمات عسكرية ضد إسرائيل، مشدداً بالقول: «إن هذا التصعيد ينذر بجر اليمن إلى الحرب الإقليمية، الأمر الذي سيزيد من صعوبة حلّ النزاع في اليمن، ويُعمّق تداعياته الاقتصادية، ويُطيل معاناة المدنيين».


وأكد المبعوث الأممي أنه لا يحق لأي طرف أن يزج بالبلاد في صراع أوسع، داعياً إلى أقصى درجات ضبط النفس ووقف فوري لمزيد من الأعمال العسكرية.


وأشار إلى أنه يواصل انخراطه مع الأطراف اليمنية والإقليمية والدولية، حاثاً جميع الأطراف، لاسيما (الحوثيين)، على استخدام القنوات الدبلوماسية والوساطة لخفض التصعيد ومنع المزيد من امتداد النزاع إقليمياً.


وأكد غروندبرغ التزام الأمم المتحدة بدعم تحقيق سلام عادل ومستدام في اليمن، مبيناً أن ذلك يتطلب من الأطراف وضع مصالح الشعب اليمني في المقام الأول وتجنب المزيد من الانخراط في المواجهات الإقليمية.


بالمقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم أن تل أبيب وواشنطن تعملان بتنسيق وثيق للغاية للرد على الهجمات، بعد إعلان الحوثي في اليمن إطلاق صواريخ باتجاه أهداف إسرائيلية.


وقال متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي: «إسرائيل باتت معتادة على التعامل مع الهجمات المتكررة من الحوثيين، الذين يشنون منذ أكثر من عامين هجمات بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة على إسرائيل».


وكان الحوثي أطلق أمس صاروخاً بعد مرور شهر على الحرب المستمرة بين إيران وأمريكا وإسرائيل، وذلك بعد أقل من 24 ساعة من إطلاقه تهديدات بالعودة لتنفيذ هجمات بحرية.