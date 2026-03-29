The UN special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, warned today (Sunday) of the dangers of the Houthis' involvement in the Iranian war on the lives of civilians in Yemen.



The UN envoy expressed his deep concern in a statement regarding the Houthis' recent decision to engage in the (Iranian) war by launching military attacks against Israel, emphasizing: "This escalation threatens to drag Yemen into a regional war, which will complicate the resolution of the conflict in Yemen, deepen its economic repercussions, and prolong the suffering of civilians."



The UN envoy affirmed that no party has the right to embroil the country in a wider conflict, calling for the utmost restraint and an immediate halt to further military actions.



He noted that he continues to engage with Yemeni, regional, and international parties, urging all parties, especially the Houthis, to use diplomatic channels and mediation to de-escalate and prevent further regional conflict.



Grundberg reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to supporting the achievement of a just and sustainable peace in Yemen, indicating that this requires the parties to prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people and avoid further involvement in regional confrontations.



In contrast, the Israeli army announced today that Tel Aviv and Washington are working in very close coordination to respond to the attacks, following the Houthis' announcement in Yemen of launching missiles towards Israeli targets.



An Israeli army spokesperson stated: "Israel has become accustomed to dealing with repeated attacks from the Houthis, who have been launching missile and drone attacks on Israel for over two years."



Yesterday, the Houthis launched a missile after a month of ongoing war between Iran and the US and Israel, less than 24 hours after issuing threats to resume maritime attacks.