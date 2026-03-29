حذر المبعوث الأممي الخاص إلى اليمن هانس غروندبرغ اليوم (الأحد) من خطورة انخراط الحوثيين في الحرب الإيرانية على حياة المدنيين في اليمن.
وأعرب المبعوث الأممي في بيان عن قلقه البالغ إزاء قرار الحوثي الأخير بالانخراط في الحرب (الإيرانية) عبر شنّ هجمات عسكرية ضد إسرائيل، مشدداً بالقول: «إن هذا التصعيد ينذر بجر اليمن إلى الحرب الإقليمية، الأمر الذي سيزيد من صعوبة حلّ النزاع في اليمن، ويُعمّق تداعياته الاقتصادية، ويُطيل معاناة المدنيين».
وأكد المبعوث الأممي أنه لا يحق لأي طرف أن يزج بالبلاد في صراع أوسع، داعياً إلى أقصى درجات ضبط النفس ووقف فوري لمزيد من الأعمال العسكرية.
وأشار إلى أنه يواصل انخراطه مع الأطراف اليمنية والإقليمية والدولية، حاثاً جميع الأطراف، لاسيما (الحوثيين)، على استخدام القنوات الدبلوماسية والوساطة لخفض التصعيد ومنع المزيد من امتداد النزاع إقليمياً.
وأكد غروندبرغ التزام الأمم المتحدة بدعم تحقيق سلام عادل ومستدام في اليمن، مبيناً أن ذلك يتطلب من الأطراف وضع مصالح الشعب اليمني في المقام الأول وتجنب المزيد من الانخراط في المواجهات الإقليمية.
بالمقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم أن تل أبيب وواشنطن تعملان بتنسيق وثيق للغاية للرد على الهجمات، بعد إعلان الحوثي في اليمن إطلاق صواريخ باتجاه أهداف إسرائيلية.
وقال متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي: «إسرائيل باتت معتادة على التعامل مع الهجمات المتكررة من الحوثيين، الذين يشنون منذ أكثر من عامين هجمات بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة على إسرائيل».
وكان الحوثي أطلق أمس صاروخاً بعد مرور شهر على الحرب المستمرة بين إيران وأمريكا وإسرائيل، وذلك بعد أقل من 24 ساعة من إطلاقه تهديدات بالعودة لتنفيذ هجمات بحرية.
The UN special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, warned today (Sunday) of the dangers of the Houthis' involvement in the Iranian war on the lives of civilians in Yemen.
The UN envoy expressed his deep concern in a statement regarding the Houthis' recent decision to engage in the (Iranian) war by launching military attacks against Israel, emphasizing: "This escalation threatens to drag Yemen into a regional war, which will complicate the resolution of the conflict in Yemen, deepen its economic repercussions, and prolong the suffering of civilians."
The UN envoy affirmed that no party has the right to embroil the country in a wider conflict, calling for the utmost restraint and an immediate halt to further military actions.
He noted that he continues to engage with Yemeni, regional, and international parties, urging all parties, especially the Houthis, to use diplomatic channels and mediation to de-escalate and prevent further regional conflict.
Grundberg reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to supporting the achievement of a just and sustainable peace in Yemen, indicating that this requires the parties to prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people and avoid further involvement in regional confrontations.
In contrast, the Israeli army announced today that Tel Aviv and Washington are working in very close coordination to respond to the attacks, following the Houthis' announcement in Yemen of launching missiles towards Israeli targets.
An Israeli army spokesperson stated: "Israel has become accustomed to dealing with repeated attacks from the Houthis, who have been launching missile and drone attacks on Israel for over two years."
Yesterday, the Houthis launched a missile after a month of ongoing war between Iran and the US and Israel, less than 24 hours after issuing threats to resume maritime attacks.