استقبل رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، اليوم (الأحد)، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، وذلك خلال زيارة إلى العاصمة إسلام أباد للمشاركة في الاجتماع الوزاري الرباعي.

ونقل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في بداية الاستقبال، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، لدولته، وتمنياتهما لحكومة جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية وشعبها الشقيق دوام التنمية والازدهار، فيما حمله دولته تحياته لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، ولولي العهد، وتمنياته للمملكة قيادةً وشعباً بمزيد من التقدم والاستقرار.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، ومناقشة الجهود المشتركة بشأنها.

حضر الاستقبال سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية نواف بن سعيد المالكي.