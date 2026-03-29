The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, received today (Sunday) the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, during a visit to the capital Islamabad to participate in the quadrilateral ministerial meeting.

At the beginning of the reception, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to His Excellency, along with their wishes for the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its brotherly people for continued development and prosperity. His Excellency also conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, along with his wishes for the Kingdom and its people for further progress and stability.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing the developments in the region and their implications for regional security and stability, as well as joint efforts regarding these matters.

The reception was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki.