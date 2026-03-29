أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية وصول السفينة الحربية «يو إس إس تريبولي» إلى منطقة مسؤوليتها في الشرق الأوسط، وعلى متنها نحو 3500 بحار وجندي من مشاة البحرية، في خطوة تعزز بشكل ملحوظ الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة.

3500 مارينز و«تريبولي».. أمريكا تعزز حضورها قرب إيران

تعزيز عسكري

وأوضحت القيادة، في منشور عبر منصة «إكس»، أن السفينة وصلت في 27 مارس، بالتزامن مع دراسة وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية خياراتها العسكرية في ظل استمرار التوتر مع إيران.

قدرات هجومية

وتُعد «تريبولي» من فئة سفن الهجوم البرمائي، وتعمل كسفينة رئيسية لمجموعة الاستعداد البرمائي المرتبطة بالوحدة الاستكشافية 31 لمشاة البحرية، وهي قوة تتميز بسرعة الانتشار والقدرة على تنفيذ عمليات معقدة برّاً وبحراً وجوّاً.

3500 مارينز و«تريبولي».. أمريكا تعزز حضورها قرب إيران

مهمات متعددة

وتشمل مهمات هذه الوحدات عمليات الإجلاء واسعة النطاق، والإنزال البرمائي، والعمليات القتالية، إضافة إلى تنفيذ مهمات خاصة، ما يجعلها أداة مرنة في إدارة الأزمات العسكرية.

تصعيد إقليمي

ويأتي هذا التحرك ضمن سلسلة تعزيزات أمريكية متواصلة منذ أواخر فبراير، مع تصاعد المواجهات بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران وحلفائها من جهة أخرى، وسط مخاوف من اتساع رقعة الصراع وتهديد أمن الملاحة، خصوصاً في مضيق هرمز.

خيارات مفتوحة

وتشير هذه التعزيزات إلى توجه أمريكي للحفاظ على جاهزية عالية وخيارات متعددة، سواء للرد العسكري أو دعم عمليات الإجلاء وحماية المصالح الأمريكية وحلفائها في المنطقة.