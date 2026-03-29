3500 مارينز و«تريبولي».. أمريكا تعزز حضورها قرب إيران

The U.S. Central Command announced the arrival of the warship "USS Tripoli" in its area of responsibility in the Middle East, carrying about 3,500 sailors and Marines, in a move that significantly enhances the U.S. military presence in the region.

Military Reinforcement

The command clarified, in a post on the "X" platform, that the ship arrived on March 27, coinciding with the U.S. Department of Defense's review of its military options amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

Offensive Capabilities

The "Tripoli" is classified as an amphibious assault ship and serves as the flagship for the amphibious readiness group associated with the Marine Expeditionary Unit 31, a force characterized by rapid deployment and the ability to conduct complex operations on land, at sea, and in the air.

Multiple Missions

The missions of these units include large-scale evacuation operations, amphibious landings, combat operations, in addition to executing special missions, making them a flexible tool in managing military crises.

Regional Escalation

This move comes as part of a series of ongoing U.S. reinforcements since late February, amid escalating confrontations between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran and its allies on the other, with concerns about the widening of the conflict and threats to maritime security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

Open Options

These reinforcements indicate a U.S. approach to maintain high readiness and multiple options, whether for military response or to support evacuation operations and protect American and allied interests in the region.