عدّت وزارة الموارد أن المبالغ المستحقة للعامل المنزلي أو لورثته ؛ تُعَد ديونًا ممتازة من الدرجة الأولى، ويكون للعامل المنزلي أو لورثته امتياز على جميع أموال صاحب العمل المنزلي في استيفائها.

جاء ذلك في مسودة لتعديل لائحة العمالة المنزلية حددت فيها ساعات العمل بعشر ساعات يومياً مع مكافأة نهاية الخدمة، ولا تقبل المحكمة المختصة أيّ دعوى تتعلق بالمطالبة بحق من الحقوق المنصوص عليها في اللائحة، أو النَّاشئة عن عقد العمل المنزلي بعد مضي اثني عشر (12) شهرًا من تاريخ انتهاء عقد العمل المنزلي، ما لم يُقدِّم المُدعِّي عذرًا تقبله المحكمة، أو يصدر من المُدعَّى عليه إقرار بالحقّ.

وحظرت اللائحة تشغيل من تقل أعمارهم عن واحد وعشرين (21) عامًا، ولا يجوز لصاحب العمل المنزلي أو العامل المنزلي أو المرخص له أن يقوم أي منهم بأي عمل من شأنه إساءة استعمال أحكام اللَّائحة، ولا يجوز لأي منهم القيام بعمل من شأنه الضغط على حرِّية أيّ طرف آخر؛ لتحقيق مصلحة أو لفرض وجهة نظر يتبنَّاها ممَّا يتنافى مع حرِّية العمل.

و أكدت مسودة ا للائحة أنه لا يجوز تشغيل العامل المنزلي تشغيلًا فعليًّا في اليوم الواحد أكثر من عشر (10) ساعات، و تُنظم ساعات العمل وفترات الراحة خلال اليوم؛ و لا يعمل العامل المنزلي أكثر من خمس (5) ساعات متتالية دون فترة للرَّاحة والعبادة والطعام، على ألا تقلّ مدَّتها عن نصف ساعة في المرَّة الواحدة؛ وذلك ضمن مجموع ساعات العمل اليومية، ولا تدخل هذه الفترات في حساب ساعات العمل.

وشددت على أنه يجب ألَّا تقل فترة الرَّاحة اليوميَة المتواصلة للعامل المنزلي عن ثماني (8) ساعات، وفي حال تشغيل العامل المنزلي ساعات إضافية عن ساعات العمل المتفق عليها، يلتزم صاحب العمل المنزلي بدفع أجر إضافي للعامل عن كل ساعة عمل إضافية، يُحتسَب على أساس أجر الساعة المقرَّر في عقد العمل المنزلي.

ويحقُّ للعامل المنزلي الحصول على يوم راحة أسبوعية بأجر كامل، ولا تقل عن أربع وعشرين (24) ساعة متتالية، و يُحدَّد يوم الراحة الأسبوعية باتِّفاق طرفَي العلاقة في عقد العمل المنزلي و في حال تشغيل العامل المنزلي في يوم راحته الأسبوعية، يكون له الحقّ في يوم راحة بديل، أو بدل نقديّ يُحدّد باتّفاق طرفي العلاقة.

و يلتزم صاحب العمل المنزليّ بضمان حقوق العامل المنزلي، وأداء التزاماته، بأن يتحمل جميع التكاليف والرسوم المتعلقة باستقدام العامل المنزلي، وتغيير المهنة، ونقل خدماته إليه، والإقامة، ورخصة العمل وتجديدهما، وما ينشأ عن ذلك من غرامات يتسبَّب فيها، إضافة إلى أيّ مبالغ مقرَّرة لتمكين العامل المنزلي من مزاولة المهنة.


لا تفضيل أو تمييز
يمنع صاحب العمل من الاحتفاظ بجواز سفر العامل المنزلي، أو أي من وثائقه الخاصَة وأوراقه الثّبوتية أو متعلقاته الشخصية، و أَلَّا يعتدي على العامل المنزلي بأي صورة من صور الاعتداء الجسدي أو اللَّفظي، وأَلَّا يقومَ بأيّ عمل ينطوي على عُنف تجاهه. وعلي صاحب العمل الامتناع عن القيام بأي فعل تجاه العامل المنزلي يتضمّن التفضيل، أو التَّمييز على أساس اللَّون، أو الجنس، أو السّنّ، أو الأصل الوطني، أو أيّ شكل من أشكال التَّمييز الأخرى.

و الامتناع عن تشغيل العامل المنزلي في أيّ عملٍ إجباري أو عمل سُخرة، أو إشراكه في أي نشاط آخر يدخل في نطاق الاتِّجار بالأشخاص.

منع إفشاء أسرار البيت


يلتزم العامل المنزلي أن يُؤدي العمل المتَّفقَ عليه وأن يبذل في ذلك عناية الشَّخص المعتاد، و أن يتَّبع أوامر صاحب العمل المنزلي وأفراد أسرته، ما لم يكن في هذه الأوامر ما يخالف عقد العمل المنزلي، أو أحكام اللَّائحة، أو النّظام العام، أو الآداب العامة، أو ما يعرضه للخطر، أو المساءلة النّظامية.

كما يلتزم أن يحافظ على ممتلكات صاحب العمل المنزليّ وأفراد أسرته، وأَلَّا يُلحقَ بها أي تلف، أَلَّا يعتدي على صاحب العمل المنزلي أو أحد أفراد أسرته اعتداء جسديًّا أو لفظيًّا، وأَلَّا يأتيَ أي عمل ينطوي على عُنف تجاههم.

و يجب على العامل أن يحافظ على الأسرار الخاصة بصاحب العمل المنزلي وأفراد أسرته التي يطَّلع عليها أثناء العمل أو بسببه، وأَلَّا يفشيها إلى الغير، و أَلَّا يعمل لحسابه الخاص أو لدى الغير، وأَلَّا يزاول عملًا آخر غير المهنة المدوَّنة في عقد عمله المنزلي وهويَّة مقيم، أَلَّا يمسَّ كرامة صاحب العمل المنزلي أو أفراد أسرته، وأَلَّا يتدخَّل في شؤونِهم الخاصَة وأن يحترم أحكام الدِّين الإسلامي، وأن يلتزم بالأنظمة المعمول بها في المملكة، وبعادات المجتمع السعودي وتقاليده.