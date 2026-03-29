عدّت وزارة الموارد أن المبالغ المستحقة للعامل المنزلي أو لورثته ؛ تُعَد ديونًا ممتازة من الدرجة الأولى، ويكون للعامل المنزلي أو لورثته امتياز على جميع أموال صاحب العمل المنزلي في استيفائها.
جاء ذلك في مسودة لتعديل لائحة العمالة المنزلية حددت فيها ساعات العمل بعشر ساعات يومياً مع مكافأة نهاية الخدمة، ولا تقبل المحكمة المختصة أيّ دعوى تتعلق بالمطالبة بحق من الحقوق المنصوص عليها في اللائحة، أو النَّاشئة عن عقد العمل المنزلي بعد مضي اثني عشر (12) شهرًا من تاريخ انتهاء عقد العمل المنزلي، ما لم يُقدِّم المُدعِّي عذرًا تقبله المحكمة، أو يصدر من المُدعَّى عليه إقرار بالحقّ.
وحظرت اللائحة تشغيل من تقل أعمارهم عن واحد وعشرين (21) عامًا، ولا يجوز لصاحب العمل المنزلي أو العامل المنزلي أو المرخص له أن يقوم أي منهم بأي عمل من شأنه إساءة استعمال أحكام اللَّائحة، ولا يجوز لأي منهم القيام بعمل من شأنه الضغط على حرِّية أيّ طرف آخر؛ لتحقيق مصلحة أو لفرض وجهة نظر يتبنَّاها ممَّا يتنافى مع حرِّية العمل.
و أكدت مسودة ا للائحة أنه لا يجوز تشغيل العامل المنزلي تشغيلًا فعليًّا في اليوم الواحد أكثر من عشر (10) ساعات، و تُنظم ساعات العمل وفترات الراحة خلال اليوم؛ و لا يعمل العامل المنزلي أكثر من خمس (5) ساعات متتالية دون فترة للرَّاحة والعبادة والطعام، على ألا تقلّ مدَّتها عن نصف ساعة في المرَّة الواحدة؛ وذلك ضمن مجموع ساعات العمل اليومية، ولا تدخل هذه الفترات في حساب ساعات العمل.
وشددت على أنه يجب ألَّا تقل فترة الرَّاحة اليوميَة المتواصلة للعامل المنزلي عن ثماني (8) ساعات، وفي حال تشغيل العامل المنزلي ساعات إضافية عن ساعات العمل المتفق عليها، يلتزم صاحب العمل المنزلي بدفع أجر إضافي للعامل عن كل ساعة عمل إضافية، يُحتسَب على أساس أجر الساعة المقرَّر في عقد العمل المنزلي.
ويحقُّ للعامل المنزلي الحصول على يوم راحة أسبوعية بأجر كامل، ولا تقل عن أربع وعشرين (24) ساعة متتالية، و يُحدَّد يوم الراحة الأسبوعية باتِّفاق طرفَي العلاقة في عقد العمل المنزلي و في حال تشغيل العامل المنزلي في يوم راحته الأسبوعية، يكون له الحقّ في يوم راحة بديل، أو بدل نقديّ يُحدّد باتّفاق طرفي العلاقة.
و يلتزم صاحب العمل المنزليّ بضمان حقوق العامل المنزلي، وأداء التزاماته، بأن يتحمل جميع التكاليف والرسوم المتعلقة باستقدام العامل المنزلي، وتغيير المهنة، ونقل خدماته إليه، والإقامة، ورخصة العمل وتجديدهما، وما ينشأ عن ذلك من غرامات يتسبَّب فيها، إضافة إلى أيّ مبالغ مقرَّرة لتمكين العامل المنزلي من مزاولة المهنة.
لا تفضيل أو تمييز
يمنع صاحب العمل من الاحتفاظ بجواز سفر العامل المنزلي، أو أي من وثائقه الخاصَة وأوراقه الثّبوتية أو متعلقاته الشخصية، و أَلَّا يعتدي على العامل المنزلي بأي صورة من صور الاعتداء الجسدي أو اللَّفظي، وأَلَّا يقومَ بأيّ عمل ينطوي على عُنف تجاهه. وعلي صاحب العمل الامتناع عن القيام بأي فعل تجاه العامل المنزلي يتضمّن التفضيل، أو التَّمييز على أساس اللَّون، أو الجنس، أو السّنّ، أو الأصل الوطني، أو أيّ شكل من أشكال التَّمييز الأخرى.
و الامتناع عن تشغيل العامل المنزلي في أيّ عملٍ إجباري أو عمل سُخرة، أو إشراكه في أي نشاط آخر يدخل في نطاق الاتِّجار بالأشخاص.
منع إفشاء أسرار البيت
يلتزم العامل المنزلي أن يُؤدي العمل المتَّفقَ عليه وأن يبذل في ذلك عناية الشَّخص المعتاد، و أن يتَّبع أوامر صاحب العمل المنزلي وأفراد أسرته، ما لم يكن في هذه الأوامر ما يخالف عقد العمل المنزلي، أو أحكام اللَّائحة، أو النّظام العام، أو الآداب العامة، أو ما يعرضه للخطر، أو المساءلة النّظامية.
كما يلتزم أن يحافظ على ممتلكات صاحب العمل المنزليّ وأفراد أسرته، وأَلَّا يُلحقَ بها أي تلف، أَلَّا يعتدي على صاحب العمل المنزلي أو أحد أفراد أسرته اعتداء جسديًّا أو لفظيًّا، وأَلَّا يأتيَ أي عمل ينطوي على عُنف تجاههم.
و يجب على العامل أن يحافظ على الأسرار الخاصة بصاحب العمل المنزلي وأفراد أسرته التي يطَّلع عليها أثناء العمل أو بسببه، وأَلَّا يفشيها إلى الغير، و أَلَّا يعمل لحسابه الخاص أو لدى الغير، وأَلَّا يزاول عملًا آخر غير المهنة المدوَّنة في عقد عمله المنزلي وهويَّة مقيم، أَلَّا يمسَّ كرامة صاحب العمل المنزلي أو أفراد أسرته، وأَلَّا يتدخَّل في شؤونِهم الخاصَة وأن يحترم أحكام الدِّين الإسلامي، وأن يلتزم بالأنظمة المعمول بها في المملكة، وبعادات المجتمع السعودي وتقاليده.
The Ministry of Resources has considered that the amounts owed to the domestic worker or their heirs are classified as first-degree privileged debts, and the domestic worker or their heirs have a privilege over all the employer's assets in fulfilling these debts.
This was stated in a draft amendment to the domestic labor regulations, which specified working hours to be ten hours per day along with end-of-service benefits. The competent court will not accept any lawsuit related to claiming any of the rights stipulated in the regulations, or arising from the domestic labor contract after twelve (12) months from the date of the end of the domestic labor contract, unless the plaintiff provides an excuse accepted by the court, or the defendant issues an acknowledgment of the right.
The regulations prohibited employing anyone under the age of twenty-one (21) years, and neither the domestic employer nor the domestic worker nor the licensed person may engage in any act that would misuse the provisions of the regulations, nor may any of them perform an act that would pressure the freedom of any other party to achieve an interest or impose a viewpoint they adopt, which contradicts the freedom of work.
The draft regulations emphasized that the domestic worker should not be employed for more than ten (10) actual hours in one day, and working hours and breaks during the day should be organized; the domestic worker should not work more than five (5) consecutive hours without a break for rest, worship, and food, with the break not being less than half an hour at a time; this is included within the total daily working hours, and these breaks do not count towards the working hours.
It stressed that the continuous daily rest period for the domestic worker should not be less than eight (8) hours, and in case the domestic worker works additional hours beyond the agreed working hours, the domestic employer is obligated to pay the worker extra wages for each additional hour worked, calculated based on the hourly wage stipulated in the domestic labor contract.
The domestic worker is entitled to a weekly day off with full pay, not less than twenty-four (24) consecutive hours, and the weekly day off is determined by mutual agreement between the two parties in the domestic labor contract. If the domestic worker is employed on their weekly day off, they are entitled to an alternative day off or a cash compensation determined by mutual agreement between the two parties.
The domestic employer is obligated to ensure the rights of the domestic worker and fulfill their obligations by bearing all costs and fees related to recruiting the domestic worker, changing their profession, transferring their services to them, residency, work permits, and their renewal, as well as any fines resulting from this, in addition to any amounts required to enable the domestic worker to practice their profession.
No Preference or Discrimination
The employer is prohibited from retaining the domestic worker's passport or any of their personal documents and identification papers or personal belongings, and must not assault the domestic worker in any form of physical or verbal abuse, and must not engage in any act involving violence against them. The employer must refrain from any act towards the domestic worker that involves preference or discrimination based on color, gender, age, nationality, or any other form of discrimination.
They must also refrain from employing the domestic worker in any forced labor or slave labor, or involving them in any other activities that fall within the scope of human trafficking.
Prohibition of Disclosing Household Secrets
The domestic worker is obligated to perform the agreed-upon work and to exercise the care of a usual person, and to follow the orders of the domestic employer and their family members, unless these orders contradict the domestic labor contract, the provisions of the regulations, public order, public morals, or expose them to danger or legal accountability.
The domestic worker is also obligated to maintain the property of the domestic employer and their family members, and not to cause any damage to it, not to physically or verbally assault the domestic employer or any family member, and not to engage in any act involving violence against them.
The worker must maintain the secrets of the domestic employer and their family members that they become aware of during or because of their work, and must not disclose them to others, and must not work for their own account or for others, and must not engage in any work other than the profession stated in their domestic labor contract and residency identity, must not harm the dignity of the domestic employer or their family members, and must not interfere in their private affairs, and must respect the provisions of Islamic law, and comply with the regulations in force in the Kingdom, and the customs and traditions of Saudi society.