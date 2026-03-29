The Ministry of Resources has considered that the amounts owed to the domestic worker or their heirs are classified as first-degree privileged debts, and the domestic worker or their heirs have a privilege over all the employer's assets in fulfilling these debts.

This was stated in a draft amendment to the domestic labor regulations, which specified working hours to be ten hours per day along with end-of-service benefits. The competent court will not accept any lawsuit related to claiming any of the rights stipulated in the regulations, or arising from the domestic labor contract after twelve (12) months from the date of the end of the domestic labor contract, unless the plaintiff provides an excuse accepted by the court, or the defendant issues an acknowledgment of the right.

The regulations prohibited employing anyone under the age of twenty-one (21) years, and neither the domestic employer nor the domestic worker nor the licensed person may engage in any act that would misuse the provisions of the regulations, nor may any of them perform an act that would pressure the freedom of any other party to achieve an interest or impose a viewpoint they adopt, which contradicts the freedom of work.

The draft regulations emphasized that the domestic worker should not be employed for more than ten (10) actual hours in one day, and working hours and breaks during the day should be organized; the domestic worker should not work more than five (5) consecutive hours without a break for rest, worship, and food, with the break not being less than half an hour at a time; this is included within the total daily working hours, and these breaks do not count towards the working hours.

It stressed that the continuous daily rest period for the domestic worker should not be less than eight (8) hours, and in case the domestic worker works additional hours beyond the agreed working hours, the domestic employer is obligated to pay the worker extra wages for each additional hour worked, calculated based on the hourly wage stipulated in the domestic labor contract.

The domestic worker is entitled to a weekly day off with full pay, not less than twenty-four (24) consecutive hours, and the weekly day off is determined by mutual agreement between the two parties in the domestic labor contract. If the domestic worker is employed on their weekly day off, they are entitled to an alternative day off or a cash compensation determined by mutual agreement between the two parties.

The domestic employer is obligated to ensure the rights of the domestic worker and fulfill their obligations by bearing all costs and fees related to recruiting the domestic worker, changing their profession, transferring their services to them, residency, work permits, and their renewal, as well as any fines resulting from this, in addition to any amounts required to enable the domestic worker to practice their profession.



No Preference or Discrimination

The employer is prohibited from retaining the domestic worker's passport or any of their personal documents and identification papers or personal belongings, and must not assault the domestic worker in any form of physical or verbal abuse, and must not engage in any act involving violence against them. The employer must refrain from any act towards the domestic worker that involves preference or discrimination based on color, gender, age, nationality, or any other form of discrimination.

They must also refrain from employing the domestic worker in any forced labor or slave labor, or involving them in any other activities that fall within the scope of human trafficking.

Prohibition of Disclosing Household Secrets



The domestic worker is obligated to perform the agreed-upon work and to exercise the care of a usual person, and to follow the orders of the domestic employer and their family members, unless these orders contradict the domestic labor contract, the provisions of the regulations, public order, public morals, or expose them to danger or legal accountability.

The domestic worker is also obligated to maintain the property of the domestic employer and their family members, and not to cause any damage to it, not to physically or verbally assault the domestic employer or any family member, and not to engage in any act involving violence against them.

The worker must maintain the secrets of the domestic employer and their family members that they become aware of during or because of their work, and must not disclose them to others, and must not work for their own account or for others, and must not engage in any work other than the profession stated in their domestic labor contract and residency identity, must not harm the dignity of the domestic employer or their family members, and must not interfere in their private affairs, and must respect the provisions of Islamic law, and comply with the regulations in force in the Kingdom, and the customs and traditions of Saudi society.