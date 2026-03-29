The Council of the Arab League, in its (165th) session at the level of Arab foreign ministers, approved the appointment of the candidate from the Arab Republic of Egypt, former Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy, as Secretary-General of the Arab League for a period of 5 years, starting from July 1, 2026. The decision has been submitted to the upcoming Arab summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for welcome and endorsement.

This came during the (165th) ministerial session held today via -video conferencing- chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Arab Republic of Egypt had officially nominated its former Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy for the position of Secretary-General of the Arab League, starting from July 1, 2026, following the end of the current Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit's second term on June 30 of this year.

The nomination was made in an official memorandum received by the General Secretariat of the Arab League from the Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the League, which was presented at the ministerial meeting.

Nabil Fahmy is considered one of the most prominent Egyptian diplomats, having served as Foreign Minister from July 14, 2013, and previously as Egypt's Ambassador to the United States (1999-2008). He also held the position of Dean of the School of International and Public Affairs at the American University in Cairo.