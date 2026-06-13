The American team achieved a significant victory of 4-1 over Paraguay in their opening match of Group D in the 2026 World Cup at the Los Angeles stadium.



The scoring was opened with a gift from the guests, as Paraguayan Damian Bobadilla accidentally scored the first goal for America in the 8th minute while trying to clear a cross, marking the first own goal of the 2026 World Cup.



American striker Folarin Balogun shone by scoring a brace in the 31st and 45+3 minutes, making the 24-year-old the first player to score a "double" in the tournament.



In stoppage time at 90+, Giovanni Reyna capped off the scoring with a fourth goal that ignited the stands of Los Angeles, while Mauricio scored a consolation goal for Paraguay in the 73rd minute, but it was not enough to help them.



With this victory, America tops Group D with 3 points, while Paraguay sits at the bottom of the standings with no points, ahead of their matches against Australia and Turkey.