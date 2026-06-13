حقق منتخب أمريكا فوزاً كبيراً 4-1 على باراغواي، في افتتاح مشوارهما بالمجموعة الرابعة لكأس العالم 2026 على ملعب لوس أنجلوس.
وافتتحت الأهداف بهدية من الضيوف، حيث سجل الباراغواني داميان بوباديلا هدف أمريكا الأول بالخطأ في مرماه بالدقيقة 8، أثناء محاولته إبعاد كرة عرضية، وهذا الهدف العكسي الأول في مونديال 2026.
وتألق المهاجم الأمريكي فولارين بالوغون بتسجيل ثنائية في الدقيقتين 31 و45+3، ليصبح ابن الـ24 ربيعاً صاحب أول «ثنائية» في البطولة.
وفي الوقت بدل الضائع 90+، اختتم جيوفاني رينا الرباعية بهدف رابع ألهب مدرجات لوس أنجلوس،وسجل ماوريسيو هدف الشرف لباراغواي في الدقيقة 73، لكنه لم يشفع لهم.
بهذا الفوز تتصدر أمريكا المجموعة الرابعة بـ3 نقاط، فيما تتذيل باراغواي الترتيب بدون رصيد، قبل مواجهتي أستراليا وتركيا.
The American team achieved a significant victory of 4-1 over Paraguay in their opening match of Group D in the 2026 World Cup at the Los Angeles stadium.
The scoring was opened with a gift from the guests, as Paraguayan Damian Bobadilla accidentally scored the first goal for America in the 8th minute while trying to clear a cross, marking the first own goal of the 2026 World Cup.
American striker Folarin Balogun shone by scoring a brace in the 31st and 45+3 minutes, making the 24-year-old the first player to score a "double" in the tournament.
In stoppage time at 90+, Giovanni Reyna capped off the scoring with a fourth goal that ignited the stands of Los Angeles, while Mauricio scored a consolation goal for Paraguay in the 73rd minute, but it was not enough to help them.
With this victory, America tops Group D with 3 points, while Paraguay sits at the bottom of the standings with no points, ahead of their matches against Australia and Turkey.