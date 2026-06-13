حقق منتخب أمريكا فوزاً كبيراً 4-1 على باراغواي، في افتتاح مشوارهما بالمجموعة الرابعة لكأس العالم 2026 على ملعب لوس أنجلوس.


وافتتحت الأهداف بهدية من الضيوف، حيث سجل الباراغواني داميان بوباديلا هدف أمريكا الأول بالخطأ في مرماه بالدقيقة 8، أثناء محاولته إبعاد كرة عرضية، وهذا الهدف العكسي الأول في مونديال 2026.


وتألق المهاجم الأمريكي فولارين بالوغون بتسجيل ثنائية في الدقيقتين 31 و45+3، ليصبح ابن الـ24 ربيعاً صاحب أول «ثنائية» في البطولة.


وفي الوقت بدل الضائع 90+، اختتم جيوفاني رينا الرباعية بهدف رابع ألهب مدرجات لوس أنجلوس،وسجل ماوريسيو هدف الشرف لباراغواي في الدقيقة 73، لكنه لم يشفع لهم.


بهذا الفوز تتصدر أمريكا المجموعة الرابعة بـ3 نقاط، فيما تتذيل باراغواي الترتيب بدون رصيد، قبل مواجهتي أستراليا وتركيا.