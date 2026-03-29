The weekly report on the value of ownership and the trading value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia revealed that the net sales of foreign individual investors in the main market for the week ending March 26, 2026 – during 3 trading sessions due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday – amounted to approximately 980 million riyals.



According to the report, foreign individual investors did not record any purchases, against sales amounting to 980 million riyals, while the net purchases of foreign institutions reached approximately 1.1 billion riyals.



Foreign Institutions



According to the report, foreign institutions accounted for 52.1% of total purchases in the stock market, compared to 46.6% of total sales.



The net purchases of Saudi companies amounted to approximately 196.6 million riyals, net purchases of investment funds reached about 256 million riyals, and net purchases by government entities totaled 845.8 million riyals.