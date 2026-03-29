كشف التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية بلوغ صافي مبيعات المستثمرين الأفراد الأجانب في السوق الرئيسية في الأسبوع المنتهي في 26 مارس 2026 –خلال 3 جلسات تداول بسبب إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك- نحو 980 مليون ريال.


وبحسب التقرير، لم يسجل المستثمرون الأفراد الأجانب عمليات شراء، مقابل مبيعات بقيمة 980 مليون ريال، في حين بلغ صافي مشتريات المؤسسات الأجنبية نحو 1.1 مليار ريال.


المؤسسات الأجنبية


ووفقاً للتقرير، استحوذت المؤسسات الأجنبية على 52.1% من إجمالي عمليات الشراء في سوق الأسهم، مقابل 46.6% من إجمالي عمليات البيع.


وبلغ صافي مشتريات الشركات السعودية نحو 196.6 مليون ريال، وصافي مشتريات الصناديق الاستثمارية نحو 256 مليون ريال، وصافي مشتريات الجهات الحكومية 845.8 مليون ريال.