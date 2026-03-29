كشف التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية بلوغ صافي مبيعات المستثمرين الأفراد الأجانب في السوق الرئيسية في الأسبوع المنتهي في 26 مارس 2026 –خلال 3 جلسات تداول بسبب إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك- نحو 980 مليون ريال.
وبحسب التقرير، لم يسجل المستثمرون الأفراد الأجانب عمليات شراء، مقابل مبيعات بقيمة 980 مليون ريال، في حين بلغ صافي مشتريات المؤسسات الأجنبية نحو 1.1 مليار ريال.
المؤسسات الأجنبية
ووفقاً للتقرير، استحوذت المؤسسات الأجنبية على 52.1% من إجمالي عمليات الشراء في سوق الأسهم، مقابل 46.6% من إجمالي عمليات البيع.
وبلغ صافي مشتريات الشركات السعودية نحو 196.6 مليون ريال، وصافي مشتريات الصناديق الاستثمارية نحو 256 مليون ريال، وصافي مشتريات الجهات الحكومية 845.8 مليون ريال.
The weekly report on the value of ownership and the trading value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia revealed that the net sales of foreign individual investors in the main market for the week ending March 26, 2026 – during 3 trading sessions due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday – amounted to approximately 980 million riyals.
According to the report, foreign individual investors did not record any purchases, against sales amounting to 980 million riyals, while the net purchases of foreign institutions reached approximately 1.1 billion riyals.
Foreign Institutions
According to the report, foreign institutions accounted for 52.1% of total purchases in the stock market, compared to 46.6% of total sales.
The net purchases of Saudi companies amounted to approximately 196.6 million riyals, net purchases of investment funds reached about 256 million riyals, and net purchases by government entities totaled 845.8 million riyals.