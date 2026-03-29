The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the death of former President Liamine Zeroual - may he rest in peace.

The King said: "We have received the news of the death of the former President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Liamine Zeroual - may he rest in peace - and as we send our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, to the brotherly people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and to the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return."

Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the death of former President Liamine Zeroual - may he rest in peace.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the death of the former President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Liamine Zeroual - may he rest in peace - and I send my warmest condolences to Your Excellency and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding."