بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الرئيس عبدالمجيد تبون في وفاة رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق اليامين زروال -رحمه الله-.

وقال الملك: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة رئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الأسبق اليامين زروال –رحمه الله– وإننا إذ نبعث لفخامتكم ولشعب الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الشقيق ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الرئيس عبدالمجيد تبون في وفاة الرئيس الأسبق اليامين زروال -رحمه الله-.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة رئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الأسبق اليامين زروال -رحمه الله- وأبعث لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلًا المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».