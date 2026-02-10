أكد رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) الدكتور عبدالله بن شرف الغامدي أن معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 يُجسّد مكانة المملكة كمنصة دولية رائدة لصياغة مستقبل الدفاع الذكي، واستعراض أحدث الابتكارات العالمية في مجالات الدفاع والتقنيات المتقدمة المستخدمة فيها، مشيراً إلى أن المعرض يشهد حضوراً نوعياً لكبرى الشركات التقنية العالمية، وهو ما يعكس أهمية المعرض كوجهة مهمة لهذه الشركات التي تستهدفه في تعزيز تبادل الخبرات مع نظيراتها في المملكة، وبناء علاقات تعاون تسهم في نقل المعرفة وتوطين التقنيات الحديثة.

وقال في تصريح عقب زيارته معرض الدفاع العالمي المقام في ملهم شمال مدينة الرياض: «المعرض يوفر فرصة استثنائية لبناء شراكات إستراتيجية عابرة للحدود، تسهم في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية من قيادة مشاريع تقنية فائقة التطور، تماشياً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في توطين الصناعات العسكرية المتقدمة»، مبيناً أن «سدايا» تعمل بالتكامل مع الجهات الحكومية لضمان ريادة المملكة في توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي كأداة إستراتيجية لتعزيز الأمن والنمو الاقتصادي المستدام.

واطّلع رئيس «سدايا» خلال الزيارة على أحدث التقنيات والحلول المتقدمة في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي وتطبيقاته الدفاعية والأمنية، وما تشهده من تطور متسارع يسهم في تعزيز الجاهزية التقنية ورفع كفاءة الأنظمة الذكية، وشاهد عدداً من أجنحة الجهات والشركات المشاركة في المعرض، واستمع من القائمين عليها إلى شرح عن أبرز الابتكارات التقنية التي تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي، بما في ذلك أنظمة التحليل الذكي، واتخاذ القرار المدعوم بالبيانات، والحلول القائمة على الأتمتة والتعلم الآلي، ودورها في دعم الصناعات الدفاعية وتطوير قدراتها التشغيلية.

وعقد الغامدي خلال الزيارة عدداً من اللقاءات مع قيادات ومسؤولي الشركات التقنية المحلية والدولية المشاركة في المعرض، جرى خلالها بحث فرص التعاون في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، واستعراض نماذج الشراكات الممكنة لتوطين التقنيات المتقدمة، وتعزيز الابتكار، وبناء منظومة وطنية داعمة لتبنّي الحلول الذكية في القطاعات الحيوية.