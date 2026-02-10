The President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, confirmed that the World Defense Exhibition 2026 embodies the Kingdom's position as a leading international platform for shaping the future of smart defense and showcasing the latest global innovations in defense and the advanced technologies used in it. He pointed out that the exhibition witnesses a qualitative presence of major global technology companies, reflecting the importance of the exhibition as a significant destination for these companies, which aim to enhance the exchange of experiences with their counterparts in the Kingdom and build collaborative relationships that contribute to knowledge transfer and the localization of modern technologies.

He stated in a statement following his visit to the World Defense Exhibition held in Al-Mulhim, north of Riyadh: "The exhibition provides an exceptional opportunity to build cross-border strategic partnerships that contribute to empowering national competencies to lead highly advanced technological projects, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in localizing advanced military industries," indicating that "SDAIA" works in integration with government entities to ensure the Kingdom's leadership in employing artificial intelligence as a strategic tool to enhance security and sustainable economic growth.

During the visit, the President of "SDAIA" reviewed the latest technologies and advanced solutions in the fields of data and artificial intelligence and their defense and security applications, which are witnessing rapid development that contributes to enhancing technical readiness and improving the efficiency of smart systems. He observed a number of pavilions of the participating entities and companies in the exhibition and listened to explanations from their representatives about the most prominent technological innovations that rely on artificial intelligence, including smart analytics systems, data-driven decision-making, automation-based solutions, and machine learning, and their role in supporting defense industries and developing their operational capabilities.

During the visit, Al-Ghamdi held several meetings with leaders and officials of local and international technology companies participating in the exhibition, during which opportunities for collaboration in the fields of data and artificial intelligence were discussed, as well as showcasing possible partnership models for localizing advanced technologies, enhancing innovation, and building a national ecosystem that supports the adoption of smart solutions in vital sectors.