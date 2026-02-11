The following statement was issued by the Royal Court:

“Statement from the Royal Court”

Following the tradition of our Prophet Muhammad -peace be upon him- in holding the prayer for rain, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has called for the prayer for rain to be held throughout the Kingdom on Thursday, corresponding to the 24th of Sha'ban 1447 AH according to the Umm al-Qura calendar. Everyone is encouraged to increase their repentance, seeking forgiveness, and turning to Allah, the Exalted, as well as to do good to His servants, increase voluntary acts of worship such as charity, prayers, and remembrance, and to ease the burdens of His servants and relieve their distress, hoping that Allah will relieve us and facilitate what we hope for. Every capable person should strive to perform the prayer, following the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah -peace be upon him- and demonstrating our neediness to Allah, the Most High, while being persistent in supplication, for Allah loves His servants to make abundant supplications and to be persistent in them.

We ask Allah, Glorified and Exalted, to have mercy on the land and its people, to respond to the prayers of His servants, and to make what He sends down a mercy for them and a provision for a time, for He is All-Hearing, All-Responding. May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and his family and companions.