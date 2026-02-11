صدر عن الديوان الملكي البيان التالي:
«بيان من الديوان الملكي»
تأسيّاً بسنة نبينا محمد -صلى الله عليه وسلم- بإقامة صلاة الاستسقاء، فقد دعا خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى إقامة صلاة الاستسقاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة يوم الخميس الموافق 24 من شهر شعبان 1447هـ حسب تقويم أم القرى، فعلى الجميع أن يكثروا من التوبة والاستغفار والرجوع إلى الله سبحانه، والإحسان إلى عباده والإكثار من نوافل الطاعات من صدقات وصلوات وأذكار، والتيسير على عباد الله وتفريج كُربهم، لعل الله أن يفرّج عنا ويُيسر لنا ما نرجو، وينبغي على كل قادر أن يحرص على أداء الصلاة، عملاً بسنة رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم-، وإظهاراً للافتقار إلى الله جل وعلا، مع الإلحاح في الدعاء، فإن الله يحب من عباده الإكثار من الدعاء والإلحاح فيه.
نسأل الله جلت قدرته أن يرحم البلاد والعباد، وأن يستجيب دعاء عباده، وأن يجعل ما يُنزله رحمة لهم ومتاعاً إلى حين، إنه سميع مجيب، وصلى الله على نبينا محمد وعلى آله وصحبه وسلم.
The following statement was issued by the Royal Court:
“Statement from the Royal Court”
Following the tradition of our Prophet Muhammad -peace be upon him- in holding the prayer for rain, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has called for the prayer for rain to be held throughout the Kingdom on Thursday, corresponding to the 24th of Sha'ban 1447 AH according to the Umm al-Qura calendar. Everyone is encouraged to increase their repentance, seeking forgiveness, and turning to Allah, the Exalted, as well as to do good to His servants, increase voluntary acts of worship such as charity, prayers, and remembrance, and to ease the burdens of His servants and relieve their distress, hoping that Allah will relieve us and facilitate what we hope for. Every capable person should strive to perform the prayer, following the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah -peace be upon him- and demonstrating our neediness to Allah, the Most High, while being persistent in supplication, for Allah loves His servants to make abundant supplications and to be persistent in them.
We ask Allah, Glorified and Exalted, to have mercy on the land and its people, to respond to the prayers of His servants, and to make what He sends down a mercy for them and a provision for a time, for He is All-Hearing, All-Responding. May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and his family and companions.