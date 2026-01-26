أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان أن علاقات السعودية بالإمارات تعد مهمة للاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيراً إلى أهمية توافر علاقة قوية وإيجابية مع الإمارات.

وأوضح الأمير فيصل بن فرحان خلال مؤتمر صحفي عقده مع نظيره البولندي رادوسلاف سيكورسكي، في بولندا، اليوم (الاثنين) أن هناك اختلافات في الرؤى مع الإمارات بشأن اليمن، وقال: «الإمارات قررت الخروج من اليمن بشكل كامل، وأعتقد أن هذا الأمر أساسي لاستمرار العلاقات القوية مع الإمارات».