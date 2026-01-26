أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان أن علاقات السعودية بالإمارات تعد مهمة للاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيراً إلى أهمية توافر علاقة قوية وإيجابية مع الإمارات.
وأوضح الأمير فيصل بن فرحان خلال مؤتمر صحفي عقده مع نظيره البولندي رادوسلاف سيكورسكي، في بولندا، اليوم (الاثنين) أن هناك اختلافات في الرؤى مع الإمارات بشأن اليمن، وقال: «الإمارات قررت الخروج من اليمن بشكل كامل، وأعتقد أن هذا الأمر أساسي لاستمرار العلاقات القوية مع الإمارات».
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that Saudi Arabia's relations with the UAE are important for regional stability, pointing to the significance of having a strong and positive relationship with the UAE.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan explained during a press conference held with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Poland today (Monday) that there are differences in perspectives with the UAE regarding Yemen, stating: "The UAE has decided to completely withdraw from Yemen, and I believe this is essential for the continuation of strong relations with the UAE."