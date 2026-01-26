Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that Saudi Arabia's relations with the UAE are important for regional stability, pointing to the significance of having a strong and positive relationship with the UAE.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan explained during a press conference held with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Poland today (Monday) that there are differences in perspectives with the UAE regarding Yemen, stating: "The UAE has decided to completely withdraw from Yemen, and I believe this is essential for the continuation of strong relations with the UAE."