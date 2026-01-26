The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the "Ittizaz Technical Employment Forum 2026," organized by the General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the region, as part of its efforts to enhance qualitative employment, align training outcomes with labor market requirements, and empower national competencies to actively participate in supporting economic development and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Prince of the Medina Region reviewed the accompanying exhibition and listened to an explanation about the employment services provided by national companies, the job opportunities available for technical and professional cadres, as well as the initiatives and programs supporting the empowerment of young men and women and enhancing their readiness for the labor market.



During the ceremony, attendees watched a visual presentation that highlighted the vision of technical and vocational colleges and their future directions, and their role in preparing a competitive national generation equipped with the necessary skills to lead the future and contribute to supporting development pathways.

Then, the Director General of the General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Medina Region, Dr. Sultan bin Safar Al-Ghamdi, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that the forum embodies a strong national conviction that people are the foundation of development, that employment is the fruit of training, and that the future is built when skill meets opportunity. He pointed out that the launch of the "Ittizaz" forum reflects the pride in the Saudi individual as the axis of development and the appreciation for the technical and professional competencies that have become a key element in building the national economy, emphasizing that training outcomes are no longer measured solely by the number of graduates, but by the impact, opportunities, and sustainability they achieve.