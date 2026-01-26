رعى أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حفل ملتقى «اعتزاز التقني للتوظيف 2026م»، الذي نظمته الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة، في إطار جهودها لتعزيز التوظيف النوعي، ومواءمة مخرجات التدريب مع متطلبات سوق العمل، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية للمشاركة الفاعلة في دعم التنمية الاقتصادية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

واطّلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على المعرض المصاحب، واستمع إلى شرحٍ عن خدمات التوظيف التي تقدمها الشركات الوطنية، والفرص الوظيفية المطروحة للكوادر التقنية والمهنية، إلى جانب المبادرات والبرامج الداعمة لتمكين الشباب والشابات ورفع جاهزيتهم لسوق العمل.

وخلال الحفل، شاهد الحضور عرضاً مرئياً سلّط الضوء على رؤية الكليات التقنية والمهنية وتوجهاتها المستقبلية، ودورها في إعداد جيلٍ وطنيٍ منافس، يمتلك المهارات اللازمة لقيادة المستقبل والمساهمة في دعم مسارات التنمية.

ثم ألقى مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة المدينة المنورة الدكتور سلطان بن سفر الغامدي، كلمة أكد فيها أن الملتقى يجسد قناعة وطنية راسخة بأن الإنسان هو أساس التنمية، وأن التوظيف هو ثمرة التدريب، وأن المستقبل يُبنى حين تلتقي المهارة بالفرصة. وأشار إلى أن إطلاق ملتقى «اعتزاز» يأتي تجسيداً لمعاني الفخر بالإنسان السعودي بوصفه محور التنمية، والاعتزاز بالكفاءات التقنية والمهنية التي أصبحت عنصراً رئيساً في بناء الاقتصاد الوطني، مؤكداً أن مخرجات التدريب لم تعد تُقاس بعدد الخريجين فحسب، بل بما تحققه من أثر وفرص واستدامة.