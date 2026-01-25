ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، بالتعاون مع هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة؛ لارتكابه مخالفتي قطع مسيجات ودخول محمية دون ترخيص في محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، بحوزته سلاح ناري، و(23) ذخيرة نارية، وصقر، و(6) كائنات فطرية حية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه وأحيل للجهة المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة ‏قطع أو إتلاف مسيجات المناطق المحمية تصل إلى (100000) ريال، مع إلزام المخالف بمعالجة الأضرار ودفع التعويضات، وعقوبة استخدام الأسلحة النارية دون ترخيص غرامة (80000) ريال، وعقوبة مخالفة دخول المحميات دون ترخيص غرامة (5000) ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة.