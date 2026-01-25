The special forces for environmental security, in cooperation with the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority, apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for committing two offenses: cutting fences and entering the reserve without a permit in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. He was found in possession of a firearm, (23) rounds of ammunition, a falcon, and (6) live wild organisms. Legal procedures were applied against him, and he was referred to the competent authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for cutting or damaging fences in protected areas can reach (100,000) riyals, with the violator required to remedy the damages and pay compensation. The penalty for using firearms without a license is a fine of (80,000) riyals, and the penalty for entering reserves without a permit is a fine of (5,000) riyals. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.