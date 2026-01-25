تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- تنطلق غدًا في الرياض أعمال النسخة الثالثة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل، الذي يُعقد تحت شعار «نصيغ المستقبل»، بمشاركة رفيعة المستوى من صُنّاع القرار وقادة الفكر والخبراء من مختلف دول العالم.

وأكَّد وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد بن سليمان الراجحي، أنَّ انعقاد النسخة الثالثة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين -حفظه الله- يُجسد التزام المملكة بدورها الدولي في دعم الحوار العالمي حول مستقبل العمل، ومواجهة التحديات المشتركة التي تُعيد تشكيل أسواق العمل على مستوى العالم.

وأوضح أنَّ المؤتمر يُمثّل منصَّة عالمية تجمع مختلف الأطراف الفاعلة لتبادل الخبرات وبناء رؤى مشتركة تُسهم في تطوير سياسات أكثر مرونة وشمولية، وتعزيز جاهزية القوى العاملة، وتحقيق التوازن بين النمو الاقتصادي وجودة الحياة؛ بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويشهد المؤتمر هذا العام حضورًا دوليًا واسعًا، يضم أكثر من 10,000 مشارك من 100 دولة، إلى جانب مشاركة أكثر من 40 وزير عمل، وممثلي المنظمات الدولية، والقطاع الخاص، والمؤسسات الأكاديمية، إضافة إلى مشاركة ما يزيد على 200 متحدث في أكثر من 50 جلسة حوارية.

ويُعقد المؤتمر على مدى يوميّ 26 و27 يناير 2026، في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات، بتنظيم من وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وشراكات إستراتيجية مع عددٍ من المنظمات الدولية، من بينها منظمة العمل الدولية، والبنك الدولي، وبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، ومنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية، ومنظمة كينغز تراست العالمية، ومؤسسة محمد بن سلمان (مسك)؛ بما يُعزّز الطابع الدولي للمؤتمر ويُثري مخرجاته.

ويركّز المؤتمر في نسخته الثالثة، على ستة محاور رئيسة تعكس التحولات الكبرى التي تشهدها أسواق العمل العالمية، تشمل تحوّلات التجارة وتأثيرها على التوظيف، والاقتصادات غير الرسمية، والمشهد العالمي الجديد للمهارات، والتأثير الحقيقي للذكاء الاصطناعي على الوظائف والإنتاجية، وبناء أسواق عمل مرنة في أوقات الأزمات، وتعزيز جودة الوظائف مع اهتمام خاص بقضايا الشباب بوصفهم الركيزة الأساسية لاقتصاد المستقبل.

ويتضمن المؤتمر عددًا من الفعاليات المصاحبة، من أبرزها الاجتماع الوزاري لوزراء العمل الذي يجمع وزراء من أكثر من 40 دولة لمناقشة مسارات عملية وفورية للتوظيف في ظل التحولّات العالمية، إضافة إلى توقيع اتفاقيات ومذكرات تفاهم، وتنظيم لقاءات ثنائية، وإطلاق مبادرات جديدة.

ويشهد المؤتمر هذا العام تخريج الفوج الأول من أكاديمية سوق العمل، في خطوة تهدف إلى بناء قدرات صُنّاع السياسات وتطوير الكفاءات المتخصصة في أسواق العمل، وتعزيز تبادل الخبرات الدولية في هذا المجال.

ويُعد المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل أحد أبرز المنصّات العالمية المتخصصة في قضايا العمل؛ حيث يهدف إلى تحويل الحوار الدولي إلى سياسات ومبادرات عملية، وتعزيز التعاون بين الدول، ودعم بناء أسواق عمل أكثر قدرة على التكيف والاستدامة؛ بما يُسهم في تعزيز التنافسية الاقتصادية محليًا وإقليميًا وعالميًا.