Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - the third edition of the International Labor Market Conference will kick off tomorrow in Riyadh, held under the slogan "Shaping the Future," with high-level participation from decision-makers, thought leaders, and experts from various countries around the world.

The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, confirmed that the holding of the third edition of the International Labor Market Conference under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - may God protect him - embodies the Kingdom's commitment to its international role in supporting global dialogue on the future of work and addressing the common challenges that are reshaping labor markets worldwide.



He explained that the conference represents a global platform that brings together various stakeholders to exchange experiences and build common visions that contribute to developing more flexible and inclusive policies, enhancing workforce readiness, and achieving a balance between economic growth and quality of life; in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

This year's conference will witness a wide international presence, including more than 10,000 participants from 100 countries, along with the participation of over 40 labor ministers, representatives of international organizations, the private sector, and academic institutions, in addition to more than 200 speakers in over 50 panel discussions.



The conference will be held over two days, January 26 and 27, 2026, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, with strategic partnerships with several international organizations, including the International Labor Organization, the World Bank, the United Nations Development Programme, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Kings Trust Global Organization, and the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk); enhancing the international character of the conference and enriching its outcomes.



The third edition of the conference focuses on six main themes that reflect the major transformations taking place in global labor markets, including trade transformations and their impact on employment, informal economies, the new global skills landscape, the real impact of artificial intelligence on jobs and productivity, building flexible labor markets in times of crises, and enhancing job quality with a special focus on youth issues as they are the cornerstone of the future economy.



The conference includes several accompanying events, most notably the ministerial meeting of labor ministers, which gathers ministers from more than 40 countries to discuss practical and immediate pathways for employment in light of global transformations, in addition to signing agreements and memoranda of understanding, organizing bilateral meetings, and launching new initiatives.



This year’s conference will also witness the graduation of the first cohort from the Labor Market Academy, a step aimed at building the capacities of policymakers and developing specialized competencies in labor markets, and enhancing the exchange of international experiences in this field.



The International Labor Market Conference is considered one of the most prominent global platforms specialized in labor issues; it aims to transform international dialogue into practical policies and initiatives, enhance cooperation between countries, and support the building of more adaptable and sustainable labor markets; contributing to enhancing economic competitiveness locally, regionally, and globally.