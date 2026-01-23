أطلقت المملكة اليوم خطوة نوعية لدعم الحرفيين وحماية التراث الوطني، مع إصدار نظام الحرف والصناعات اليدوية الجديد، الذي يضع المملكة في قلب المنافسة العالمية للمنتجات التراثية.

ويأتي النظام الجديد للحرف والصناعات اليدوية ليضع إطاراً متكاملاً لتنظيم هذا القطاع التراثي الحيوي، ويمنح الحرفيين فرصة ذهبية لتطوير مهاراتهم، وتأهيل منتجاتهم محلياً ودولياً. ويعد النظام الجديد خطوة استراتيجية للحفاظ على التراث الثقافي الوطني وتعزيزه في الأسواق العالمية، مع دعم مباشر للحرفيين مادياً وفنياً وتسويقياً. ومن أبرز ملامح النظام الجديد:

  • تنظيم شامل للحرف والصناعات اليدوية:

يهدف النظام إلى توثيق الحرف التقليدية والمحافظة عليها من الاندثار، وتعزيز القدرة التنافسية للمنتجات الحرفية في الأسواق المحلية والدولية، مع التركيز على الأصالة والجودة.

  • السجل الوطني والحصول على الترخيص الحرفي:

أنشأت هيئة التراث السجل الوطني للحرفيين، إذ يُلزم جميع الحرفيين بالتسجيل للحصول على الترخيص الحرفي قبل ممارسة أي نشاط تجاري أو بيع منتجاتهم. ويشمل الترخيص أنواعاً متعددة وفقاً لطبيعة الحرفة.

  • دعم الحرفيين مادياً وفنياً وتسويقياً:

ستوفر الهيئة مكافآت تشجيعية، فضلاً عن دعمها إنشاء مراكز وقرى ومجمعات مجهزة للحرفيين لممارسة حرفهم، إضافة إلى تقديم خدمات التدريب والتطوير، وتسهيل تسويق منتجاتهم داخل المملكة وخارجها.

  • الواجبات والمحظورات:

على الحرفيين الالتزام بمعايير الجودة، ويُحظر استيراد أو تصنيع منتجات مخالفة. وستخضع المخالفات لعقوبات صارمة تشمل الغرامة المالية، أو شطب الاسم من السجل الوطني، إضافة إلى احتمالية تعليق أو إلغاء الترخيص الحرفي.

  • اللجان والهيئة الإشرافية:

شكلت الهيئة لجاناً لمتابعة المخالفات والإشراف على تنفيذ النظام، مع إمكانية التظلم أمام المحكمة الإدارية. كما يمكن للهيئة الاستعانة بالجهات الاستشارية والخبراء لتطوير العمل.

  • الإطار الإداري والمالي:

تشمل الموارد المالية للنظام اعتمادات الوزارة، والهبات، والمنح. كما أن اللجنة ستنظم الحسابات المالية وفق اللوائح، مع متابعة دقيقة للإنفاق لدعم مشاريع الحرفيين وتنمية القطاع.

  • تعزيز التواجد المحلي والدولي:

يشمل النظام تنظيم مشاركة الحرفيين في المعارض والمهرجانات والمؤتمرات داخل المملكة وخارجها، مع وضع ضوابط واضحة لتمثيل المملكة، بما يرفع من مستوى التواجد السعودي عالمياً.

  • الغرامات والعقوبات الصارمة:

أي مخالفة لأحكام النظام أو ممارسة الحرف دون الترخيص الحرفي، أو تمثيل المملكة في الفعاليات دون استيفاء الضوابط، ستتعرض لغرامة مالية تصل إلى 20,000 ريال.

وفي حال تكرار المخالفة خلال 3 سنوات، يمكن مضاعفة الغرامة.

وتشمل العقوبات أيضاً: شطب اسم الحرفي من السجل الوطني للحرفيين لمدة تصل إلى 5 سنوات. أو تعليق الترخيص الحرفي لمدة تصل إلى سنة. أو إلغاء الترخيص الحرفي بشكل كامل في الحالات الجسيمة. كما تتيح اللجنة المعنية بالمخالفات للحرفي تقديم تظلم أمام المحكمة الإدارية إذا رغب بذلك.

ويمكن القول إن هذا النظام الجديد يعزز مكانة الحرف التقليدية في المملكة، ويتيح للحرفيين صقل مهاراتهم، ويوفر لهم آليات واضحة للتسويق والتصدير. كما يرسخ الهوية الثقافية السعودية على المستوى المحلي والدولي، ويحفز الابتكار في صناعة الحرف، مع حماية التراث الوطني من الاندثار.