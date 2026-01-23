The Kingdom today launched a qualitative step to support artisans and protect national heritage, with the issuance of the new Crafts and Handicrafts System, which places the Kingdom at the heart of global competition for heritage products.

The new Crafts and Handicrafts System comes to establish a comprehensive framework for organizing this vital heritage sector, granting artisans a golden opportunity to develop their skills and qualify their products both locally and internationally. The new system is a strategic step to preserve and enhance national cultural heritage in global markets, with direct support for artisans financially, technically, and in marketing. Among the most prominent features of the new system:

Comprehensive organization of crafts and handicrafts:

The system aims to document traditional crafts and preserve them from extinction, enhancing the competitiveness of handicraft products in local and international markets, with a focus on authenticity and quality.

The National Register and obtaining a craft license:

The Heritage Authority has established the National Register for Artisans, requiring all artisans to register to obtain a craft license before engaging in any commercial activity or selling their products. The license includes various types according to the nature of the craft.

Financial, technical, and marketing support for artisans:

The Authority will provide incentive rewards, in addition to supporting the establishment of centers, villages, and complexes equipped for artisans to practice their crafts, along with offering training and development services, and facilitating the marketing of their products both within the Kingdom and abroad.

Duties and prohibitions:

Artisans must adhere to quality standards, and importing or manufacturing non-compliant products is prohibited. Violations will be subject to strict penalties, including financial fines, or removal from the national register, in addition to the possibility of suspending or revoking the craft license.

Committees and supervisory authority:

The Authority has formed committees to monitor violations and oversee the implementation of the system, with the possibility of appealing to the Administrative Court. The Authority may also consult advisory bodies and experts to develop the work.

Administrative and financial framework:

The financial resources of the system include ministry allocations, grants, and donations. The committee will organize financial accounts according to regulations, with close monitoring of expenditures to support artisans' projects and develop the sector.

Enhancing local and international presence:

The system includes organizing artisans' participation in exhibitions, festivals, and conferences both within the Kingdom and abroad, with clear regulations for representing the Kingdom, thereby elevating the level of Saudi presence globally.

Fines and strict penalties:

Any violation of the provisions of the system or practicing crafts without a craft license, or representing the Kingdom at events without meeting the regulations, will be subject to a financial fine of up to 20,000 Riyals.

In the event of repeated violations within 3 years, the fine may be doubled.

Penalties also include: removal of the artisan's name from the national register of artisans for up to 5 years, or suspension of the craft license for up to one year, or complete revocation of the craft license in serious cases. The committee concerned with violations allows the artisan to appeal to the Administrative Court if they wish to do so.

It can be said that this new system enhances the status of traditional crafts in the Kingdom, allows artisans to refine their skills, and provides them with clear mechanisms for marketing and exporting. It also reinforces the Saudi cultural identity at both local and international levels, stimulates innovation in the craft industry, and protects national heritage from extinction.