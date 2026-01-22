The General Directorate of Passports issued 19,559 administrative decisions through its administrative committees in various passport departments during the month of Rajab 1447 AH, against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, fines, and deportation.

The passports authority emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, the importance of not transporting, employing, or sheltering violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, nor concealing them or providing any means of assistance in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.

It called for cooperation and reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by contacting the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.