يعد ركن محافظة الحرث ضمن الأركان المشاركة في مهرجان جازان 2026 والذي يضم العديد من المورثات الشعبية، بالإضافة إلى الفنون الأدائية والألعاب الشعبية التي امتزجت بالأهازيج وصوت الناي.
وبيّن المشرف على ركن المحافظة الدكتور خالد عبدالله مدخلي، أن الركن يضم العديد من الموروثات الشعبية كالأواني الفخارية والحجرية والخزف والأواني المصنوعة من السعف وأدوات الحراثة القديمة، بالإضافة إلى عدد من الصور التي تحاكي طبيعة المحافظة ومناظرها الخلابة.
كما تشارك في الركن سيدات من الأسر المنتجة بالعديد من الأكلات الشعبية المصنوعة بأيادٍ محلية، بالإضافة إلى أنواع البخور المحلي وركن مجلس الضيافة والكراسي الخشبية، ويضم الحلوى البلدي والقهوة والشاي والنباتات العطرية، كما يضم الركن المنتوجات الزراعية التي تشتهر بها المحافظة.
ويشارك في الركن عدد من أبناء المحافظة بالزي الشعبي، وأداء عروض شعبية كفن المعشى والريش والسيف، كما يشارك صاحب المزمار بمقطوعات مختلفة.
وشهد الركن مشاركة الأطفال بالزي التقليدي تمثل دور العروس ودور طحن الذرة بالأدوات القديمة، وطريقة خض اللبن وغيرها من المشاركات الأخرى.