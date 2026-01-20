The Harith Governorate corner is one of the participating corners in the Jazan Festival 2026, which includes many popular heritage items, in addition to performing arts and traditional games that blend with chants and the sound of the flute.

Dr. Khalid Abdullah Makhli, the supervisor of the governorate corner, explained that the corner includes many popular heritage items such as pottery, stoneware, ceramics, and items made from palm fronds, as well as old farming tools, along with several pictures that reflect the nature of the governorate and its stunning landscapes.

Women from productive families also participate in the corner, offering many traditional dishes made by local hands, in addition to types of local incense, a hospitality corner, and wooden chairs. It includes local sweets, coffee, tea, and aromatic plants, as well as agricultural products that the governorate is famous for.

A number of the governorate's youth participate in traditional attire, performing folk shows such as the art of Al-Mash, Al-Reesh, and sword dancing, while a flute player presents various pieces.

The corner also witnessed the participation of children in traditional attire representing the role of the bride and the process of grinding corn with old tools, as well as other activities.