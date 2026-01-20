يعد ركن محافظة الحرث ضمن الأركان المشاركة في مهرجان جازان 2026 والذي يضم العديد من المورثات الشعبية، بالإضافة إلى الفنون الأدائية والألعاب الشعبية التي امتزجت بالأهازيج وصوت الناي.
وبيّن المشرف على ركن المحافظة الدكتور خالد عبدالله مدخلي، أن الركن يضم العديد من الموروثات الشعبية كالأواني الفخارية والحجرية والخزف والأواني المصنوعة من السعف وأدوات الحراثة القديمة، بالإضافة إلى عدد من الصور التي تحاكي طبيعة المحافظة ومناظرها الخلابة.
كما تشارك في الركن سيدات من الأسر المنتجة بالعديد من الأكلات الشعبية المصنوعة بأيادٍ محلية، بالإضافة إلى أنواع البخور المحلي وركن مجلس الضيافة والكراسي الخشبية، ويضم الحلوى البلدي والقهوة والشاي والنباتات العطرية، كما يضم الركن المنتوجات الزراعية التي تشتهر بها المحافظة.
ويشارك في الركن عدد من أبناء المحافظة بالزي الشعبي، وأداء عروض شعبية كفن المعشى والريش والسيف، كما يشارك صاحب المزمار بمقطوعات مختلفة.
وشهد الركن مشاركة الأطفال بالزي التقليدي تمثل دور العروس ودور طحن الذرة بالأدوات القديمة، وطريقة خض اللبن وغيرها من المشاركات الأخرى.
ركن محافظة الحرث في مهرجان جازان يجمع التراث بلون المعشى وصوت الناي
يعد ركن محافظة الحرث ضمن الأركان المشاركة في مهرجان جازان 2026 والذي يضم العديد من المورثات الشعبية، بالإضافة إلى الفنون الأدائية والألعاب الشعبية التي امتزجت بالأهازيج وصوت الناي.
The Harith Governorate corner is one of the participating corners in the Jazan Festival 2026, which includes many popular heritage items, in addition to performing arts and traditional games that blend with chants and the sound of the flute.
Dr. Khalid Abdullah Makhli, the supervisor of the governorate corner, explained that the corner includes many popular heritage items such as pottery, stoneware, ceramics, and items made from palm fronds, as well as old farming tools, along with several pictures that reflect the nature of the governorate and its stunning landscapes.
Women from productive families also participate in the corner, offering many traditional dishes made by local hands, in addition to types of local incense, a hospitality corner, and wooden chairs. It includes local sweets, coffee, tea, and aromatic plants, as well as agricultural products that the governorate is famous for.
A number of the governorate's youth participate in traditional attire, performing folk shows such as the art of Al-Mash, Al-Reesh, and sword dancing, while a flute player presents various pieces.
The corner also witnessed the participation of children in traditional attire representing the role of the bride and the process of grinding corn with old tools, as well as other activities.