قدم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة ماليزيا أسامة بن داخل الأحمدي أوراق اعتماده لملك ماليزيا السلطان إبراهيم بن السلطان إسكندر، وذلك خلال استقباله في القصر الملكي اليوم (الثلاثاء).

ونقل السفير الأحمدي لملك ماليزيا، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وتمنياتهما لملك ماليزيا بموفور الصحة والعافية، وللشعب الماليزي الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

وأعرب ملك ماليزيا عن تقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وتمنياته للمملكة وشعبها المزيد من التقدم والرخاء، في ظل العلاقات الثنائية المميزة بين البلدين الشقيقين.