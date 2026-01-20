The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Malaysia, Osama bin Dakhel Al-Ahmadi, presented his credentials to the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim bin Sultan Iskandar, during a reception at the royal palace today (Tuesday).

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, along with their wishes for the King of Malaysia for good health and wellness, and for the brotherly Malaysian people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

The King of Malaysia expressed his appreciation for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and his wishes for the Kingdom and its people for more progress and prosperity, in light of the distinguished bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.